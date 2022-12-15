7 Must-Know Tips For Travelling Through Canada's Biggest Airports This Holiday Season
Catching a flight? Read this first.
As Canadians get ready to travel over the holidays, some of Canada's major airports are advising travellers how to prepare to navigate through them amid a busy time of year.
Toronto Pearson, Montreal-Trudeau and Vancouver International Airport are all expecting traffic levels similar to that of pre-pandemic years this holiday season, but there are some things travellers can do to help streamline their trip.
Here are seven tips for anyone heading to one of Canada's major airports this winter that will make travelling much easier.
Pre-book your spot in security
Some airports allow you to book a spot in security so you can show up at a set time and not have to wait in line.
YYZ Express, YVR Express, and YUL Express each allow you to skip the lineup and set a specific time to access the security checkpoint.
To use the feature, go to the airport's respective website and complete the form in advance, up to 72 hours before your flight.
You'll have to enter some details like your flight number and destination. After booking, you'll be able to just walk up at your reservation time. Just look for the express line at your assigned checkpoint and show your QR code to staff.
The service, which is new to some airports, is only available for select destinations, but it can save you a lot of time and hassle at the airport.
Take advantage of mobile passport control
Mobile Passport Control is a free app introduced by United States Customs and Border Protection that allows you to submit your passport information and customs declaration before you enter the country.
The app is available to use for departure to the U.S. from Toronto Pearson, Vancouver International and Montreal-Trudeau Airport.
By pre-submitting your passport info, you can skip the wait time and enjoy a priority line once at U.S. border control.
Pack smart
To streamline your travel and minimize any issues, be sure to follow baggage requirements from the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority, including what to put in your carry-on and what to pack in checked luggage.
Be sure to also make yourself aware of what you can and can't bring with you in carry-on and checked baggage. If you're not sure about an item, you can search for it on the CATSA website.
Importantly, travellers are advised to leave any gifts (in either checked or carry-on luggage) unwrapped, as they might need to be inspected.
Plan your route
You may want to check traffic times and plan your route accordingly before heading to the airport to avoid any unnecessary delays.
Those heading to YUL can consult Quebec 511, which provides information about road conditions, closures and traffic, before going to the airport.
If you're departing from YVR, you may want to take the Canada Line train, which can get you from downtown to Vancouver to the terminal door in 30 minutes or less.
Those heading to YYZ also have several options for travelling to the airport, including the Union-Pearson Express train, the Terminal Link and public transit buses that operate between Pearson and several GTA cities.
Check wait times
You can check wait times at security and customs at both Toronto Pearson Airport and Montreal-Trudeau Airport, giving you a sense of how busy the airport is before you go.
Travellers can also visit the CATSA website to see current wait times at checkpoints and terminals at several Canadian airports.
Arrive early
With this travel period expected to be a busy one, those catching flights should give themselves lots of time at the airport, no matter where they're going.
Both Toronto Pearson and Vancouver International Airport recommend that travellers arrive at least two hours before domestic departures and three hours before international flights.
Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, however, recommends that travellers arrive three hours before all flights to complete the pre-boarding process.
Pre-book parking
To save the time and hassle of looking for a parking spot, you can pre-reserve your parking spot online.
You can also choose the parking lot closest to your terminal and find deals for longer parking stays.
The service is available at YYZ, YVR and YUL and can be done on their respective websites.
Happy travels, Canada!