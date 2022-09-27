Canada Is No Longer Considered The 'Best Country In The World' & There Are Several Reasons Why
Step aside, Canada. A global ranking of the best countries in the world has bumped Canada from first place and there are several reasons why the country has lost the top spot.
Published on September 27, the annual U.S. News Best Countries report considered factors like quality of life, power, cultural influence and heritage, among others, to rank the best places in the world.
While it was Canada that took the coveted top spot in 2021, it was Switzerland who rolled into first place for 2022.
Recognized in the report for its quality of life, tourism, "educated population" and commitment to human rights, Switzerland now holds the title of "best country overall" out of 85 total contenders.
It also took the top spot in the "open for business'' category. The report says the places considered the most business-friendly are "those that are perceived to best balance stability and expense."
Sadly for Canadians, the Great White North didn't fall just one place in the new overall ranking this year, but dropped down to third. Germany took the second spot, praised for its entrepreneurship and its responsive and progressive temperament.
Although Canada ranked highly overall and for individual characteristics like "quality of life" and "agility" (countries that are most adaptable to change), it fell short in other areas.
For example, the country came in 28th place when it comes to "heritage" ("countries have shaped history with their culture"), falling way behind competitors like Italy, Greece, Spain, Mexico, India, Ireland and the United States.
Similarly, Canada scored low when it comes to its "cultural influence," lacking what the report calls "that certain 'je ne sais quoi.'"
The country also lags in the "adventure" category. Although reasonably rated under that characteristic for its friendliness and scenery, Canada's climate scores a measly 23.4 out of 100, while its overall "sexiness" is rated a lowly 3.5 out of 100. Ouch!
Rounding off the overall best countries top five are the United States in fourth place and Sweden in fifth.
Canada's neighbours to the south were ranked highly among other categories, taking the top spot globally when it comes to "power" and "agility." That said, like Canada, it also fared poorly in the "sexy" category, scoring 11.8 out of 100. Conversely, Brazil got top marks.
The other countries that round off the top ten overall are Japan, Australia, the U.K., France and Denmark respectively.
