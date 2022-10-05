A Canadian City Was Just Ranked Among The Best In The World For Newcomers
It's based on cost of living, safety, internet speed and more. 🙌
A new survey just ranked one Canadian city among the best in the world for newcomers — and no, it isn't Toronto or Vancouver.
Instead, Montreal has been taken the tenth spot globally as a great city for international expats to live and work out of, according to language learning app Preply's global expat index.
The survey ranks 60 leading expat destinations around the world based on metrics such as the cost of living, salary after tax, internet speed, cost of rent, number of attractions, safety, visitor return rate and hours needed to learn the dominant language in the city.
And of all the cities in Canada, Montreal came out on top with a relocation score of 6.18 out of 10.
The survey notes that its monthly salary after tax is around CA$3,788 on average, which is on the higher side when compared with others in the ranking.
It also scored well in terms of safety, as Montreal is not considered to be among the more dangerous places in Canada.
The report also suggests that it would take just 1,100 hours (ish) in total to pick up the dominant language, which is French. Tres bien!
What are some of the best cities for expats?
According to the survey, the best city in the world for expats is Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, with an overall score of 6.62. This is thanks to the high disposable income it has to offer, as well as leisure activities and co-working spaces.
Next up came Tbilisi in Georgia, largely due to its city safety factor and impressive cultural heritage.
This was followed by Lisbon in Portugal, due to its safety, activities on offer for newcomers, and great internet speeds.
Dubai, with a relocation score of 6.45, nabbed for fourth spot. While the report notes that Dubai has a higher cost of living, the higher salary and relaxed tax laws balance that all out.
In fifth place is Bangkok, Thailand, thanks in part to its affordable rents and food prices.
The four other cities following are Prague, Madrid, Barcelona and Alicante.
So there you have it. Montreal just got another feather in its cap, in case you've been thinking of a move!
