Canadians Revealed Which Countries Give Them Bad Vibes & 2 Spots Are 'Clearly At The Bottom'
Canada's favourites are also a surprise.
Canadians are known around the world for their politeness. However, we apparently didn't hold back when we were asked about our most and least-liked countries.
A recent Research Co survey gave 1,000 Canadians of varying backgrounds a list of 15 countries and asked them – "all things considered" – whether they have a positive opinion about each one.
The country that had the least amount of positive feelings towards it was Russia, with only 11% of Canadians getting good vibes from the nation.
And this changes with age demographics.
The study mentioned that 93% of Canadians over the age of 55 have negative feelings toward the largest nation on Earth.
This goes down to 78% for those between the age of 35 and 54, and then to 68% for Canadians aged between 18 and 34.
The country that tied with the Russian Federation in the survey is none other than North Korea. This country also got only 11% of overall respondents saying they have positive feelings about it.
After that came Iran, scoring just 13%, followed by China with 18%.
From there, the middle fills out with Saudi Arabia (23%), Venezuela (30%), India (41%), Mexico (49%).
Canadians aren't overly fond of their neighbours either, it seems, as just 54% said they felt positively towards the U.S. This was followed closely by South Korea (57%), and Germany (69%).
Canada's favourite country, according to the survey, is none other than the mother country – the U.K. – with 74% of Canadians feeling good vibes towards it.
After that comes Italy with 71% and then France – our other mother country – with 70%.
The only non-European country in the top five is Japan, which also got 70% on the survey.
Unfortunately, the report doesn't outline why people feel the way they do about particular countries, so we can only speculate why Canadians are feeling down on Russia and up on the United Kingdom.
However, it seems, at least in the Russian government's case, the feeling is mutual. That's because in 2022 Canada was added to a list of countries deemed "unfriendly" to the federation. Ouch!