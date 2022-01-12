The Best Places In The World To Live Were Just Ranked & Canada Made The Top 10
Canada didn't quite make the global top five, though! 🇨🇦
What a place to call home! A new report has found that Canada is among the best places to live in the world, although it didn't quite take the number one spot.
On January 12, 2022, CS Global Partners — a leading government advisory and marketing firm — released its World Citizenship Report (WCR).
The survey rates the best countries to live in based on several factors, including safety and security, quality of life, economic opportunity, global mobility and financial freedom.
A whopping 187 jurisdictions were included in the report and Canada ranked in seventh place overall, coming ahead of countries like the U.S. (20th), the U.K. (12th) and Australia (10th).
World Citizenship Report (WCR) | Newswire
The country rated particularly highly for its safety and security levels, scoring 92 out of a possible 100 points overall. Comparatively, the United States was given 67 points.
Canada also fared well when it comes to quality of life, according to the research. It scored slightly behind the U.S. in terms of global mobility and financial freedom.
Taking the top spot was Switzerland, with a score of 88.1/100, compared with Canada's mark of 85.5/100.
It was Denmark that came second, while Finland, Norway and Sweden all tied for third place with a score of 86.9/100.
Also in the top 10 were countries like New Zealand, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany and Singapore, who took up the spots between fourth and seventh place.
Iceland tied with Canada at the eighth spot on the list, shortly followed by Austria and Australia taking ninth and tenth place, respectively.
It's been a good week for Canada overall, as the Canadian passport also moved up in a 2022 ranking of the most powerful passports worldwide. Not bad, eh?
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.