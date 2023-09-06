These Are The World's 'Best Countries' For 2023 & Canada Ranked So Highly

best countries in the world

A global ranking of the best countries in the world has been released and while Canada didn't top the list, it came pretty darn close.

The annual ranking by U.S. News, which was published on September 6, 2023, looked at factors including entrepreneurship, quality of life, power and heritage to rank the world's best countries.

For the second year in a row, Switzerland was ranked in the number one spot out of 87 countries. The country has held this title an incredible six times in the ranking's eight-year history.

The country was recognized in areas including entrepreneurship, quality of life, social purpose and "open for business" – which explores areas such as tax environments, corruption and having transparent government practices.

Canada has climbed one spot from its third-place ranking in 2022 to the second position in 2023. The Great White North scored highly for its ability to adapt and respond to obstacles as well as its entrepreneurship and social purpose.

Canada also ranked third in the world for quality of life and second for racial equality.

"Canada’s expansive wilderness to the north plays a large role in Canadian identity, as does the country’s reputation of welcoming immigrants," U.S. News said.

But some areas that held Canada back from the top spot included adventure, where it came in twentieth, heritage – where it ranked at 28 – and its "resiliency and momentum" where it lagged behind at 57.

Following on from Canada, Sweden came in third place, with Australia and the U.S. taking the fourth and fifth spots respectively.

The top 10 best countries in the world for 2023:

  1. Switzerland
  2. Canada
  3. Sweden
  4. Australia
  5. United States
  6. Japan
  7. Germany
  8. New Zealand
  9. United Kingdom
  10. Netherlands

Here's hoping for number one next year, Canada!

