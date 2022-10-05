7 Rare McDonald’s Menu Items You Can Find In The US
McDonald's menus vary across the world, with specialty items regularly coming and going.
Limited edition offerings are often regionally inspired and made available to lucky customers with a location nearby that offers them, with prices and availability fluctuating depending on the time of year.
After trying McDonald's meals in Paris that are only available in France, it sparked the question of what the U.S. had to offer when it comes to rare items.
These 7 meals can be found on menus across the states — here's where you can find them!
McDonald's Steak, Egg, & Cheese Bagel
\u201cWife brought me my favorite sandwich from @McDonalds \n\nThe Steak Egg and Cheese Bagel\n\nThank you for bringing it back\u201d— RetroSetJoe (@RetroSetJoe) 1660134666
While locations across the world sell variations of bagel sandwiches, this limited edition breakfast item comes and goes from the menu at Philadelphia locations.
The hearty breakfast item features scrambled eggs layered with steak, grilled onions and American cheese on a filled toasted bagel.
McDonald's Biscuits & Gravy
Biscuits and gravy are a staple food down South. Some select southern locations serve buttery McDonald's biscuits smothered in gravy and sausage for the ultimate experience.
This is considered a "secret" menu item that isn't always listed, but if you're in the region it's worth asking about.
McDonald's Haupia Pie
Haupia is a coconut pudding that's a traditional dessert in the Aloha state. McDonald's has its own take on this Hawaiian favorite and serves it in warm, flaky, filled pie crusts.
The Haupia pie is seasonally available for limited times in Hawaii as well as in Southern California, and gained popularity for its sweet, creamy filling and fried, buttery shell.
McDonald's Strawberry and Crème Pie
This specialty dessert originated in Oklahoma but has since expanded to select locations across the United States.
It features the signature, flaky pie crust filled with tangy cream cheese and sweet strawberry jam. The pie is reminiscent of a jam-filled cheese danish and is the perfect combination of both savory and sweet.
McDonald's McTeri Deluxe
The McTeri burger is another specialty item available in Hawaii.
This entrée combines savory and sweet flavors by coating the signature burger patty in a special Teriyaki sauce.
The sandwich is then topped with fresh lettuce and tomato to add a fresh element.
McDonald's Cheeseburger Green Chile Double
\u201cWhen I'm home in New Mexico i have to get a green Chile \ud83c\udf36\ud83c\udf36 double cheeseburger from @McDonalds so good!\u201d— twogirls1game \ud83d\udd1c TwitchCon San Diego (@twogirls1game \ud83d\udd1c TwitchCon San Diego) 1567469702
The state of New Mexico is known for its love of adding hatch green chiles to burgers.
McDonald's offered its own rendition of this state staple by introducing the Hatch Green Chile Double Burger to New Mexico locations.
This double cheeseburger is stacked with ketchup, mustard, onions and of course, diced hatch green chiles for an added kick.
McDonald's Denali Big Mac
\u201cMade sure to try the #Alaska exclusive @McDonalds Denali Mac before I left! This big mac variant is bigger, with more sauce & larger patties! Very delicious \ud83d\ude0a\ud83c\udf54 #McDonalds\u201d— Steven Dumeng (@Steven Dumeng) 1556049289
Alaska is home to Denali National Park and Preserve, where visitors can find North America's tallest mountain peak.
This inspired the Denali Big Mac, which was available in locations across Alaska.
This burger is a heartier twist on the original Big Mac sandwiches and boasts bigger meat patties and a top-secret sauce.