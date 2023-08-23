McDonald's Canada Just Combined Two McMuffins Into One & It's A True Meat Lover's Breakfast
A new hearty breakfast sandwich.
McDonald's Canada has just released a new breakfast sandwich and it's perfect for anyone who can't decide between sausage and bacon because it has both.
This new meaty Egg McMuffin called the Mighty McMuffin, launched on Tuesday and it's exactly the type of meal you're after if you're looking for a heartier option from your local McDonald's location.
The sandwich consists of a "double portion" of their bacon, sausage, egg, and processed cheddar cheese and on served up on their classic English muffin.
Just on the amount of meat alone, it's a mighty meal.
McDonald's Mighty McMuffin.McDonald's Canada
Like so many of these similar items, this will be around for a limited time and only available at participating locations across Canada.
That means if this newer and bigger item sounds appealing to you, you better get it quickly because who knows how long it'll be around.
The new sandwich is also a stark contrast to the typical McMuffin fair, with the most common varieties being either ham, bacon or sausage. The Frankensteining of bacon and sausage in one sandwich is a game-changer for the breakfast crowd for sure.
Along with the release of the new item, you can also rack up double the MyMcDonald's Rewards points when you place an order between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m. between August 22 and October 2 on the McDonald's app — you just need to have the Mighty McMuffin in your order for it to qualify.
If you've been listening to the winds of fast food, you probably also noticed that this isn't the first new breakfast item that has hit the market this summer. Wendy's has also added some new items to their a.m. menu in the last few months.
Maybe this is the first shot in a great fast-food breakfast war? Okay, fine, probably not.