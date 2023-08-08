Wendy's Canada Just Added A New Breakfast Wrap To The Menu & It's Super Cheap To Buy Two
A new way to start the day.
Things are wrapping up at Wendy's Canada, and we mean that literally.
The fast food chain introduced a new breakfast item to its menus on Tuesday, and in celebration of its launch, Wendy's is doing a buy one get one, for one dollar offer until September 3.
Wendy's announced that fans of the burger chain will now be able to waltz up to their nearest location and order their new Breakfast Wrap.
The wrap comes with egg, cheese, mayo, "crispy seasoned potatoes," and then your choice of either sausage or bacon, all nestled warm and safe in an eight-inch tortilla, with prices varying by location.
As of now, it's looking like this new wrap won't be around for a limited time, so there's a chance it could become a permanent fixture at Wendy's locations.
To put it simply, it seems that Wendy's has jumped into the wrap game the same way that McDonald's, Tim Horton's and a litany of other fast food joints have been making moves for a while.
If you're eager to try both wraps, then you're in luck. Wendy's will be doing their buy one, get one for a dollar deal on the new menu items, which means you can also have the chance to try the bacon and the sausage to see which one you like more for so cheap.
But you better get the Wendy's app to take advantage of the deal, as it can only be done there. Also, it's only available at participating locations. This deal is not valid with any other offers or discounts and you will be expected to pay for any sales tax along with that $1.
So, it seems that Wendy's is trying to become the next breakfast wrap God.