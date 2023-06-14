I Tried All The New McDonald's Chicken Wraps & Here's The One You'll Want To Skip (PHOTOS)
Wrap God. 🌯
McDonald's Canada is always blasting brand-new menu items into our lives, and I'm here for the ride.
The company announced a revamp and new roster of their McWrap and Snack Wraps. The restaurant said that starting Tuesday, customers can buy the new wraps with their choice of crispy or grilled chicken.
There will be three new and improved McWrap flavours — Zesty Lime, Sweet Chili and Chicken & Bacon — as well as two updated snack wrap varietals, Spicy Buffalo Chicken and Ranch Chicken.
But which of these new and improved wraps from the golden arches are actually worth the money?
Well, as someone who's eaten his fair share of fast food, especially McDonald's, I thought I'd take it upon myself to see which of these wraps you should grab on your lunch break, for a quick dinner or random snack.
So, I waltzed into my local McDonald's and ordered all five of these new wraps and tried every single one of them, getting the crispy chicken with each, as I assume that's what most people will be getting.
And some stood out way more than others, in both positive and negative ways.
So, here is my rundown of the new wraps from McDonald's.
Sweet Chili McWrap
A cross section of the McDonald's Sweet Chili McWrap.
Price: $6.99
The Sweet Chili McWrap comes with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, their "mayo-style" sauce and a sweet chili sauce.
This take on a sweet, Asian-inspired wrap sadly falls a bit flat on its face. While I'm not against a sweet sauce, especially when coupled with heat, when I took a bite, the sauce was almost like a petite dessert.
While spicy with a bit of a kick and a pretty tasty spice blend, I found that they put a little bit too much emphasis on the "sweet" part of the equation.
Along with that sweet chili sauce, they also have their mayo-style sauce that frankly isn't really needed in a wrap like this. If you're going for that Thai-inspired palate, the mayo seems a bit out there and doesn't really gel with the whole thing.
Score: 1/5
Ranch Chicken Snack Wrap
A cross section of the McDonald's Ranch Chicken Snack Wrap.
Price: $3.19
The snack wraps are much smaller, hence their "snack" moniker, but if I'm going with one of them, it's probably not the ranch one.
This smaller wrap comes with shredded lettuce, shredded cheese and a healthy dollop of ranch dressing. I will say I did come into this review with a bit of a bias already in place, as I'm generally not a fan of ranch. I just think it's too rich, too sour and simply not something I enjoy eating.
So, I will say I was not a huge fan of this wrap.
But even as a ranch skeptic, it wasn't that bad, and I imagine it could be great for something who's always looking to ranch it up.
I do think there was too much of the dressing, even for a ranch lover.
Score: 2/5
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Snack Wrap
A cross section of the McDonald's Spicy Buffalo Chicken Snack Wrap.
Price: $3.19
Much like the ranch snack wrap, this is also a smaller bite to eat that comes with shredded lettuce and shredded cheese, along with the hot Buffalo sauce.
This one was a lot better than the ranch one mostly because I personally like Buffalo sauce more than ranch dressing.
And speaking of it, I thought the Buffalo sauce here was actually really good! Obviously not as good as the Buffalo sauce I had in Buffalo, New York, this spring, but it had a nice richness to it as well as a nice kick.
However, I don't really know if the shredded cheese is entirely necessary for this wrap as much as it would be in others. To me, Buffalo sauce and cheese seem like they don't make the best pair.
That being said, this was a really tasty combo of flavours and my preferred snack wrap.
Score: 3.5/5
Chicken & Bacon McWrap
A cross section of the McDonald's Chicken & Bacon McWrap.
Score: $7.59
This wrap comes with the aforementioned chicken and bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers and McDonald's mayo sauce. It was the most McDonald's wrap that I tried.
The extra price I can only imagine is a product of the bacon being included, as I was asked if I wanted bacon on the other wraps for an additional charge.
And while this one is the most expensive, it's not the best — but it is the second best.
It's hard to go wrong with bacon and fried chicken like this, and McDonald's pulls it off quite well. The bacon's hickory-smoked flavour was in every bite and didn't overpower the item as it had with some McDonald's food in the past.
As for the veggies and other parts, they all worked well together in the wrap, and this is something I'd recommend to a friend.
Score: 4/5
Zesty Lime McWrap
A cross section of the McDonald's Zesty Lime McWrap.
Price: $6.99
The Zesty Lime McWrap comes with shredded lettuce, crunchy tortilla strips, tomato, cucumber and a lime cilantro sauce. And if you told me that before I took a bite, I would have told you, "that doesn't sound good," but, boy was I wrong!
This wrap was easily the best one I had for this taste test. The sauce was perfectly sweet and limey with that nice kick and added depth of cilantro, and it was there in the perfect amount.
As for the crunchy tortilla strips, those were really quite good. I was honestly surprised that other items on this menu didn't opt for fun and interesting textural qualities like these.
I also found this a much more light and summery eat without that mayo sauce in the mix.
It was just plain good, and I'd really recommend this one above all else if you could only get one.
Score:5/5
So, hopefully, my sacrifice of eating five McDonald's items allows you to make a better choice when you're thinking of heading over to Mickey D's for lunch.
And while you're there, you could also get a little wild and try the new hash brown McFlurry sandwich that is blowing up over on TikTok. I tried it, and let me tell you, I never tasted anything like it before.