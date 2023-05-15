A NYC TikToker Flew To Toronto Just To Have McDonald's Snack Wraps & Was Left Disappointed
She was on a flight 2 hours after finding out McDonald's Canada had them. 😳
Do you ever have a particular food craving and you'll do just about anything to fulfil it? Well, this New York City TikToker wanted to indulge in a specific McDonald's menu item that's unavailable in America so badly that she booked a flight to Toronto.
The TikToker, justjazzzyidk who also goes by Jazmyn, posted a video that included pictures of McDonald's Snack Wraps, and in the comments, someone said, "They have them in Canada!"
Jaz then saw the comment and spontaneously booked a flight to Toronto within 20 minutes and was scheduled to leave around two hours later.
"I had them all time when I was growing up when they used to have them," Jazmyn told Narcity. "I was reminiscing on things that weren't available anymore - it's a TikTok trend right now."
For context, McDonald's in the U.S. don't offer residents snack wraps anymore. According to The Food Network, they were removed nationwide in 2020, but fans have not forgotten about them.
@justjazzzyidk
I love to follow my dreams #higuysigotfood #mcdonalds #snackwraps #mcdonaldssnackwraps #canada
Jaz posted a follow-up video with a taste test of three wraps from McDonald's Canada after she landed in the 6ix and said she did it because she "needed a snack wrap in my life."
People in the comments warned her that the wraps "suck" in Canada, but no one told her that before she booked the flight. So, she visited Toronto for the first time anyways and was eager to put them to the test.
"THEY CHANGED THEM THO THEYRE BAD NOW," one person said.
"Bestie as a Canadian u are going to be so disappointed," another warned.
Nevertheless, she ordered McDonald's from DoorDash on her way back from the airport and her chosen snack wrap items included:
- Ranch Chicken Snack Wrap with Crispy Chicken
- Caesar McWrap with Crispy Chicken
- Chicken & Bacon McWrap with Crispy Chicken
After trying her first one, she said, "people were right. It's a weak wrap." There was "no cheese," and the "chicken is different," but "it's so okay," Jazmyn explained.
The Tiktoker then said the wraps were "folded like literal a**," which did not impress her.
But most importantly, she said the chicken in the wraps is "disappointing." She told us, "They're so different, the wrap is wheat now and there's no shredded cheese and the chicken isn't a chicken select."
However, if she were to choose her one favourite from the three she taste tested, it would be "The Caesar McWrap."
"Granted, I fully could have just like done my research before I came here. But I was like, 'Oh, it seems like an interesting thing to do on Sunday,' and I had nothing else to do. So here we are," Jazmyn added in the TikTok video.
"I do prefer my McCrispy over any of this sh*t," she concluded but did not regret visiting Toronto and exploring the city, anyways.
"I've never been to Canada, it was worth it whether or not that snack wrap was everything I remembered. But I would describe it as 'mid,'" she told Narcity. "I hope they bring back the original snack wraps because everyone wants them."