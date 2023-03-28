I Tried Wendy's New Chicken 'Snack Wrap' & Here's Why It's So Not Worth The Hype
If you're hoping for a McDonald's dupe, this is not it.
Sometimes people prefer a lighter bite from fast food restaurants, which is why popular spots, like Wendy's, typically add wraps to their menus.
The chain released their version of a "snack wrap" that people, including myself, were hyping up to be a "dupe" of the discontinued McDonald's fan-favorite.
The new grilled chicken ranch wrap was released on March 28 as a healthier menu option that is "more than a snack" and could be the "only chicken wrap worth obsessing over," according to a press release from Wendy's.
So with all this hype of the "snack wrap dupe," I decided to give the food a try and see if it's worth it:
Does Wendy's serve a chicken wrap?
Starting on March 28, Wendy's locations began selling a grilled chicken ranch wrap costing $6.29 or $10.98 for a combo meal with a drink and fries.
The company's Global Chief Marketing Officer Carl Loredo even threw some shade at the other fast food spot and told CNN that they “didn’t want to mess around with a McBland snack wrap dupe."
That means it might not live up to your memories of McDonald's old wrap because that definitely is not Wendy's intention here.
What comes on Wendy's chicken wrap?
Wendy's grilled chicken ranch wrap.
The Wendy's grilled chicken ranch wrap is comprised of a huge flour tortilla stuffed to the brim with warm grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, and shredded cheddar cheese just as described on the menu.
The ranch dressing also already comes on the wrap, so you don't have to worry about making a mess by having to dip it.
However, instead of the crunchy breaded chicken that you might remember from the McDonald's snack wrap, Wendy's opted for the grilled, non-breaded chicken because Laredo says their customers want “lighter and more portable menu items.”
The wrap itself comes folded inside foil to keep it warm, so all you have to do is just unwrap and enjoy from wherever you are.
Here's how it tastes...
The chicken inside Wendy's grilled chicken ranch wrap.
Overall, it tasted pretty bland and more akin to a huge burrito than a dainty wrap, as I had to hold it with two hands while eating to avoid things spilling on the floor.
I was also not a fan of the grilled chicken they used because the pieces were pretty big and chewy, and the wrap was stuffed to the point where it made me stop eating the thing halfway through.
Also, the wrap was so crammed it wouldn't stay shut any time I set it down, which made it get cold super quickly.
My final thoughts...
Staff writer Brittany Cristiano holding a Wendy's grilled chicken ranch wrap.
I was one of those former McDonald's snack wrap fans hoping that this Wendy's grilled chicken ranch wrap would be the perfect replacement, however, I was entirely wrong.
Right off the bat, I think there is no comparison to McDonald's old snack size with that crispy breaded chicken and its ranch sauce.
I thought Wendy's wrap was absolutely nothing special at all, and does not deserve the hype it is getting.
So, why waste your time, or your $6.92 on one of these Wendy's grilled chicken ranch wrapwhen you could just enjoy one another fast food restaurant like Chick-fil-A?