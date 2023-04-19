An American Tried McDonald's In Canada & Said We Have One Of The Best Items They've Ever Had
"A 10 out of 10."
McDonald's may be one of the biggest fast-food restaurants in the world, but there are some items on its Canadian menu that you just can't find in other countries, including the U.S.
And one American TikToker found that out firsthand.
In January, TikToker Kristen posted a video under the handle @kristenalk, reviewing some classic Canadian McDonald's items.
The TikToker started by trying McDonald's Canada poutine, which is just about as Canadian as it gets.
After a taste, their review is surprisingly lukewarm.
"It's alright," they said, "It's not my favourite because I don't like gravy."
"But I could see why people like it," they continued, giving it a 6.5 out of 10. Not too bad for poutine that seems to be controversial among Canadians.
Surprisingly, many in the comments reached out to defend McDonald's Canada's poutine.
"The poutine travels better in delivery than fries. My fries are always cold and stale," one person commented on the video.
"The way they're packaged doesn't hold the heat."
The TikToker then tried out spicy chicken nuggets, which they gave a 9 out of 10, and also reviewed the waffle fries.
It is probably worth noting that the waffle fries and the Spicy Chicken McNuggets were only available for a limited time, so you might not find them at your local McDs at the moment.
The TikToker also tried the Chicken Caesar McWrap, which is surprisingly only available in Canada, adding that it was the item they were most excited for.
"This is great," they said after taking a bite. "This is probably one of the best wraps I've ever had, surprisingly."
In the video, they added text declaring it the best wrap they'd ever had from a fast-food restaurant.
"I'm going to give this one a 10 out of 10."
Not too shabby, Canadian McDonald's!
The wrap isn't the only item exclusive to the Canadian McDonald's menu. One of the most iconically Canadian menu items is the Junior Chicken, which, believe it or not, isn't really sold anywhere else but in Canada.
Other items only found in McDonald's in Canada include the Spicy McChicken, the Smarties McFlurry and the egg BLT McMuffin.
And any Canadian who's tried these items knows that we would be a worse-off country without them.
Sorry, America!