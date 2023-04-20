A TikToker Took A 12-Hour Train From Toronto To New York City & Said She Would Do It Again
"I am fully onboard." 🚂.
A traveller took the train from downtown Toronto to the heart of Manhattan and made the journey look so simple.
The Maple Leaf train runs from Union Station right into Penn Station. The journey is around 12 and a half hours and makes multiple stops in various cities along the way, but it is a direct trip.
The TikToker, Rebecca Felgate, documented her entire ride, which seemed totally doable.
"I am fully onboard (excuse the pun) for slow and intentional travel. I booked the train because I wanted to enjoy the experience of the journey as much as I wanted to get to the destination," she told Narcity.
@missrebeccaj
12.5 hours on the train from Toronto to NYC via Maple Leaf. #train #nyc #toronto #fyp @VIA Rail Canada
The train stops in upstate New York, St. Catharines, and Niagara Falls on the Canadian side. The TikToker had a Business Class seat from Toronto to Niagara Falls, but she said it doesn't "really get anything extra for that seat."
Once passengers get to the border, around 2 hours from Toronto, they are given boarding cards to fill out and then have to clear customs.
The TikToker then hopped back on the train but took an Economy Class seat for the longest stretch.
"I actually think Economy Class is pretty much the same size Business Class," Felgate said. "There was plenty of legroom, and there are also outlets to charge your phone or your laptop."
"It is an absolutely long boy of a journey. So I visited the snack cart on several occasions. There's a place where you eat your snaps away from your seat if you want to," she said.
But, thankfully, the food wasn't costly, she shared. Her Tamale was $5 and it was "plenty tasty."
However, the TikToker did notice that many other passengers had come prepared with "packed full coolers and picnic food for the train."
It's worth noting that the Wi-Fi wasn't the greatest and was a bit "patchy." So if you were hoping to stream some Netflix movies, you might want to download them in advance.
Passengers can expect to stretch their legs when the train gets to Albany, where passengers take a break for around 30 minutes, and you can get off and take in some fresh air.
"I was following along with my Google Maps to see where we were. The last part of the journey takes place along the Hudson and was absolutely stunning," the train traveller said.
She also advises people to sit on the right-hand side of the train to take in the "glorious sunset" and "the best views."
Felgate told us, "the best part was the sunset over the Hudson and the overall experience of watching the world go by out of the window. It gave me plenty of time to stop, think and reflect."
The TikToker got to Manhattan at 9:20 p.m., and the total one-way trip cost her USD 130. After that, however, she took a flight back to Toronto.
Even though the journey was long, she "would 100% do it again" and wants to take "plenty more trains over the summer across both Canada and the US as I think it’s the most adventurous way to travel with intention."