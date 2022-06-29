Here's How To Travel From Canada To The US By Train If You Want To Avoid Airport Lines
Get from Vancouver to Portland on the cheap! 🇨🇦
With air travel in Canada being incredibly expensive and currently disorganized and crowded, you might be thinking your travel plans to the United States are on hold.
But, if you're down to take the scenic route, there are plenty of trains between the United States and Canada, offered by Amtrak, that can get you to where you want to go.
For starters, one of the main options open right now is the Maple Leaf route. This journey takes you from Toronto to the bustling metropolis of New York City, and has stops in Niagara Falls, Syracuse and Albany, before finally terminating in The Big Apple.
The trip takes a rough total of 12 hours, sometimes more, and has coach and business-class seats available throughout the week.
A ticket on this journey could run you about $134 USD one way, with that changing depending on the day you're planning to travel.
Another route — that at the time of writing hasn't been opened back up since the pandemic — is the Amtrak Adirondack route. This train journey goes from Montreal to New York City, with a stop in the middle at Albany, New York.
You can expect to watch the scenery go by for at least ten hours on this journey, so make sure you bring a book or something to do!
According to the Amtrak site, there are only coach class seats available for this trip and prices are currently unavailable because the route is not running.
So, be sure to check back for costs when it opens back up.
Another major train route between the U.S. and Canada is on the west coast and runs from Vancouver to Eugene, Oregon.
But what makes this route special is where it stops along the way. You can get off the train at Seattle, Tacoma, Portland and Salem before reaching the last stop. There's a reason this route is called the Cascades!
The trip is a great way to experience all the Pacific Northwest has to offer, with an end-to-end trip taking about ten and a half hours, but obviously, that goes down for any trips between the main cities.
Tickets from end to end start at around $130, but that changes depending on what cities you want to hit up and when you want to depart.
So, if you want to avoid the hellish experience that is airplane travel for a fraction of the price, why not ride the rails? Plus, train travel can be really nice and relaxing.
For those not wanting to go south of the border, there are also a ton of domestic train trips available across Canada, including a trip from Toronto to Vancouver that offers stunning views.
