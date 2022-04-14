Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

VIA Rail Is Resuming Service From Coast To Coast This Summer & Some Tickets Cost Just $40

There are routes that take you all over the country! 🚞

​VIA Rail train in the Canadian Rockies. Right: VIA Rail train on The Ocean route.

@viarailcanada | Instagram

Train routes with VIA Rail in Canada are resuming all over the country and some tickets only cost around $40!

Canada's national rail passenger service announced on April 14 that as travel demand ramps up, there will be a gradual service resumption with most of the services across the country returning by the end of June 2022.

VIA Rail said that passengers will soon have more options for travel this summer thanks to service starting back up again from coast to coast.

The Canadian, which goes from Toronto to Vancouver with stops in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta, will resume on April 29 with two full frequencies.

The Ocean, which goes from Montreal to Halifax with stops in New Brunswick as well, will return on June 3 with three full frequencies.

On June 9, more trips will be added across the VIA Rail corridor that runs between Windsor, Ontario and Quebec City.

The Adventure Routes are also resuming with Jasper-Prince Rupert on June 10, Sudbury-White River on June 14, and both Montreal-Senneterre and Montreal-Jonquière on June 29.

Some VIA Rail tickets for one-way fares can be quite expensive, especially for the full routes on The Canadian and The Ocean which are around $466 and $137 respectively.

However, there are actually cheap one-way tickets that you can find.

That includes Ottawa to Montreal for $37, Montreal to Quebec City for $38, Toronto to Montreal for $49 and Ottawa to Toronto for $71!

VIA Rail is reminding passengers that safety measures put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic are still in effect including mask mandates and vaccination requirements.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

