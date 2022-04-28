Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

VIA Rail Jobs That Pay Over $20 An Hour & Don't Require A Degree Are Available Across Canada

One of the jobs pays you to travel on board a train! 🚞

There are VIA Rail jobs available across Canada that pay more than $20 an hour and don't require a university degree.

It's important to note that VIA Rail has a vaccination policy that requires all members of its staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof to be able to work.

If you're thinking of a VIA Rail career, here are some jobs that pay more than $20 an hour and don't require a university education.

Passenger Car Cleaner (Toronto)

Salary: $28.94 an hour

Who Should Apply: People who can work at the Toronto Maintenance Centre in Etobicoke and/or at Union Station in Toronto and be available for shifts any day of the week.

You need experience in commercial cleaning or building maintenance, a high school diploma, a valid driver's license and the ability to lift 50 pounds.

VIA Rail is looking to hire six people for this job and the deadline is May 6.

Station Attendant

Salary: $26.80 to $27.42 an hour

Who Should Apply: People who can work at the Montreal Central Station which includes Dorval Station.

You need to be able to work a variable schedule, communicate in English and French, and lift up to 50 pounds along with having a high school diploma, one year of customer service experience and a valid driver's license.

VIA Rail is looking to hire 14 people and the deadline is May 3.

Station Attendant and Counter Sales Agent

Salary: $23.14 to $26.80 an hour

Who Should Apply: People who can work variable shifts at the London, Kitchener and Brantford stations.

The requirements are having a high school diploma, one year of customer service experience, a valid driver's license, the ability to lift up to 50 pounds and communication skills in English and French.

VIA Rail is looking to hire three people for this position and the deadline is May 2.

On-Train Service Attendant

Salary: $23.57 an hour

Who Should Apply: People who are able to work until October 2022 (with the possibility of being called back) on the Halifax-Montreal route, with up to five days away from home.

For this job, you need a high school diploma, the ability to communicate in English and French, one year of customer service experience, the ability to lift up to 50 pounds and to be comfortable using an iPhone.

VIA Rail is looking to hire 15 people and the deadline is May 2.

Passenger Car Cleaner (Jasper)

Salary: $28.94 an hour

Who Should Apply: Someone who can work at VIA Rail's station in Jasper, Alberta.

You need a high school diploma, a valid driver's license, the ability to lift up to 50 pounds, the ability to work a flexible schedule, and mechanical skills.

The deadline to apply is May 4.

Locomotive Attendant

Salary: $30.41 an hour

Who Should Apply: Someone who can work at VIA Rail's Vancouver Maintenance Centre.

You need a high school diploma, a valid driver's license (class 1 or class 3 is an asset), the ability to lift up to 50 pounds and use industrial tools, and availability to work outdoors and on evenings or weekends.

The deadline to apply is May 17.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

