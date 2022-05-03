VIA Rail Tickets Are On Sale Right Now & You Can Get 20% Off Trips To So Many Places
A ticket from Toronto to Montreal can be as low as $58.
All aboard!
VIA Rail has announced their Discount Tuesday, which means that select tickets on a bunch of their train routes will be up for grabs. But, it will only be for a limited time.
On select days in May, VIA Rail is providing up to 20% off Escape fare tickets on their Corridor train.
The Corridor starts in Windsor, goes up through London, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and ending in Quebec City, stopping along the way in a bunch of small towns.
The discounted days are May 10 to May 16, with the Friday and the Sunday of that week being the only days with no discount option.
That means you can get a train ticket from Toronto to Montreal for as low as $58 or you can take the trip from end to end for $158.
But the corridor isn't the only route with deals.
Other discounted routes include the world famous Canadian which runs from Vancouver to Toronto, The Ocean which runs from Montreal to Halifax, as well as other regional trains operated by VIA Rail.
Did you know that Canada has more than 8,500 rivers and 2 million lakes across its vast territory? Our trains travel over hundreds of them every day, keeping our passengers safe while doing so. \u200b\n\nOttawa\n\n#viarail #viarailcanadapic.twitter.com/EOLleobakt— VIA Rail Canada (@VIA Rail Canada) 1645818296
If you're looking to take a trip between the days of May 10 and June 6 of this year on any of those routes, you can get a great little 10% discount on your tickets. Given how beautiful a lot of the routes look, anything to make 'em cheaper is welcome!
To take advantage of the discount, make sure you use their promotional code TUESDAY when searching for your ticket.
But, with anything, there is a catch. This deal will only last until midnight eastern time on May 3, so you better act fast. Not only is that deadline coming up fast, but seats are likely to be bought up quickly as well.
So hop aboard and start planning your May or June trips!