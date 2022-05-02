Taco Bell Is Having A 'Hiring Party' Across Canada & You Can Get Free Food For Attending
You can get an on-the-spot interview this week!
Get your resume ready! Taco Bell is hiring across Canada right now and so many different types of jobs are available.
On Thursday, May 5, the fast-food company will be hosting a "hiring party" for the second year in a row.
According to a press release, the event will take place at over 55 locations across the country and they're looking to fill job openings for part-time and full-time, as well as management positions.
So, if you're interested in picking up a summer job or looking for something a little more permanent, all you have to do is show up to a participating Taco Bell location and you'll be given an on-the-spot interview.
"Whether employees are simply looking to start their first job at Taco Bell, or stay with the brand for longer-term career growth, Taco Bell restaurants offer a variety of roles, including cashiers, service champions, shift supervisors and drivers," reads the press release.
They note that they're looking for people who have a friendly, positive and helpful attitude and who are "excited to embark on or continue a career in customer service."
They say that each interview will take between 15 to 20 minutes and as an "incentive" for coming in and completing an interview, the company is offering participants free menu items to go.
A potential new job and some free food doesn't sound like a bad way to spend less than half an hour of your time!
And, if you are looking for a summer job and want to diversify your job options, Canada Summer Jobs currently has over 140,000 placements for young people between the ages of 15 and 30.
The positions available span a variety of fields, like the community and recreation sector, the food industry, marketing, tourism and more, and some pay up to $20 per hour.
Good luck, folks!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.