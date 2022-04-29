NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

government of canada jobs

CBSA Jobs In Admin Are Available Right Now & You Don't Need A University Degree

Have a high school diploma, know how to use Microsoft programs and you could make over $60,000! ✅

Trending Senior Staff Writer
CBSA employee at a border crossing. Right: CBSA welcome counters.

@canborder | Instagram

There are Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) jobs available in administration right now and you don't need to have a university degree to get hired!

If you're looking for a government of Canada job, CBSA is looking for people to fill various administrative and clerical support services positions at various locations in Canada.

The annual salary for the positions ranges from $50,821 to $61,379.

People residing in Canada along with Canadian citizens and permanent residents living abroad are able to apply.

The only education requirement that's essential to the job is a secondary school, aka high school, diploma.

It's necessary that you have experience in providing administrative or clerical support services in a work environment along with experience using various computer software like Microsoft Word, Excel and Outlook.

There are also various language requirements including bilingual imperative, English essential and French essential.

Some of the CBSA positions could have various conditions of employment including an Enhanced Reliability or Secret security clearance, a willingness and ability to travel, the possession of a valid driver's license along with the ability to work various shifts and lift up to 55 pounds.

All employees with the government agency must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and attest to their vaccination status unless there is an accommodation based on a medical contraindication, religious or other prohibited grounds for discrimination.

The closing date to apply to this job posting is May 3, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

If you're looking for other government of Canada jobs, CBSA is looking for potential employees to join its National Organization and Classification division and you could make almost $100,000 if you're hired!

Administrative and clerical support services positions

Salary: $50,821 to $61,379

Company: Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA)

Who Should Apply: Someone with a high school diploma who has experience providing administrative or clerical support services in a work environment and experience using various computer software like Microsoft Word, Excel and Outlook.

Apply Here

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

