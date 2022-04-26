Over 140K New Summer Jobs Are Available Through The Feds & Some Pay Up To $20 Per Hour
Time to get your resume ready!
If you're a young person and looking for some work in the upcoming months, Canada Summer Jobs 2022 might be the answer to your problems!
On Monday, April 15, Employment and Social Development Canada announced that hiring is underway for the program and will run until July 24, 2022.
"More than 140,000 quality CSJ placements are now available for young people between the ages of 15 and 30," says the government.
"Throughout the summer, young people can find new job opportunities in their communities on jobbank.gc.ca/youth and the Job Bank mobile app."
The positions available span a variety of fields, like the community and recreation sector, the food industry, marketing, tourism and more.
Some of the jobs currently on offer right now include titles like production assistant, community worker, gardener, and programming manager, just to name a few.
As well, certain positions pay well above minimum wage. In fact, you could be making up to $20 per hour at some jobs, with many others paying $18 or $19 per hour too.
According to the feds, young workers had the greatest likelihood out of any age group to either lose their job or work reduced hours during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 50% of Canadians under 30 experiencing one or both of those outcomes.
The CSJ is a program designed to help youth obtain their "first summer work experience."
"There is no doubt that when given the right tools to succeed, youth create purposeful innovation," said the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Marci Ien.
The program provides wage subsidies to certain types of employers to create "quality work experiences" for those who fall into the age bracket.
As well, the program is committed to providing youth with equitable opportunities."This year, CSJ is prioritizing projects that support youth who have not completed high school or who are not currently enrolled in an education or training program, as well as Black, Indigenous and racialized young people, youth with disabilities, and youth from the LGBTQ2+ community."
