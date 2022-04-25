NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ontario government announcement

Ontario Is Now Giving People Up To $28K To Train For A New Job & Here's Who's Eligible

It starts this week!

Ontario Editor
Monte McNaughton making an announcement.

The Ontario government is now offering to help even more people start a new career and is willing to give some students up to $28,000 for training.

In an announcement on Monday, Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, announced that they are launching a new training program called Better Jobs Ontario.

Starting April 29, the government will provide assistance to even more people who are looking to train for a new in-demand career path.

This included people on social assistance, gig workers, youth, and newcomers to the province who are looking to kick-start their careers.

Residents can apply for up to $28,000 in funding for costs including tuition, books, student fees, transportation and a basic living allowance (of up to $500 per week).

On top of this, some people could also be eligible to receive additional funding for childcare, living away from home, disability-related supports and more.

To be eligible for Better Jobs Ontario, you either need to have been laid-off (and have not been working, or working at a temporary job) or have been unemployed for six months or longer and are part of a low-income household.

Training within these programs usually takes 52 weeks or less to complete, according to the government. If you want to attend a program that is longer than one year, you will have to apply to OSAP.

In order to apply for Better Jobs Ontario, you will have to find the nearest Employment Ontario agency near you and make an appointment.

