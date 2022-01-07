Trending Tags

Ontario Is Giving $10K To Small Businesses For COVID-19 Relief & Here's Who Is Eligible

Payments are expected to arrive in February!

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

The Ontario government announced a new $10,000 grant on Friday as part of a plan that aims to help small businesses cope with the province's return to Step Two of its reopening plan.

The Ontario COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant targets eligible small businesses that are "subject to closure under the modified Step Two of the Roadmap to Reopen."

According to the announcement, eligible small businesses are the following:

  • "Restaurants and bars;
  • Facilities for indoor sports and recreational fitness activities (including fitness centres and gyms);
  • Performing arts and cinemas;
  • Museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos, science centres, landmarks, historic sites, botanical gardens and similar attractions;
  • Meeting or event spaces;
  • Tour and guide services;
  • Conference centres and convention centres;
  • Driving instruction for individuals; and
  • Before- and after- school programs"

It's also worth noting that businesses that qualified for the Ontario Small Business Support Grant and are subject to closure under modified Step Two of the Roadmap to Reopen will not need to apply to the new program.

However, recently established and newly eligible small businesses must register once the application portal opens in the coming weeks, with payments expected to arrive by February.

"Our government understands that public health measures needed to blunt the spread of the Omicron variant are impacting the lives and livelihoods of small businesses, workers and families across Ontario," said Peter Bethlenfalvy, minister of finance.

"Since the start of the pandemic, we have provided unprecedented supports for businesses in every region of the province. With the new Ontario COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant, our government will provide relief for thousands of small businesses that create jobs for hard working Ontarians," added Vic Fedeli, minister of economic development, job creation and trade.

