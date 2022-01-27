Trending Tags

Ontario Businesses Will No Longer Have To Take Your Contact Tracing Info Starting Monday

Indoor dining, gyms and more will open on Monday.

Toronto Staff Writer
Starting next week, the provincial government will no longer require Ontario businesses to take customers' contact tracing information, a staple COVID-19 rule that has been in place since the start of the pandemic.

On Thursday, the government announced in a press release that it will no longer require "most businesses" to collect patron information for contact tracing starting on January 31, 2022.

"This is aligned with recent changes to the testing and case and contact management guidance and will allow businesses to focus their efforts on the enforcement of other public health measures in these settings, such as masking requirements," an excerpt from the release reads.

"Public health units continue to have the ability to raise awareness of significant exposures warranting notification, such as through news releases," it adds.

However, the government is also reminding residents of its December 10 announcement, in which it revealed it would be strengthening the province's proof of vaccination requirements.

The update requires residents to use the QR codes that pair with the Verify Ontario app in settings where proof of vaccination is required.

The announcement comes alongside other notable changes, including increasing capacity limits to 50% in indoor public settings and moving social gathering limits to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

The province has so far outlined three key dates for its reopening, including January 31, 2022, February 21, 2022, and March 14, 2022, each of which will see the government ease specific restrictions.

The February date in the reopening timeline will mark more significant changes, including increasing social gathering limits to 25 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

