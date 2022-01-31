Sections

Ontario Starts Lifting Restrictions Today & Here's Everything That’s Finally Open Again

Who's up for dinner and a show?

Toronto Staff Writer
Chandra Ramsurrun | Dreamstime, Iryna Tomalchova | Dreamstime

Ontario kicked off its reopening plan today, which means there's a lot more to do now in the province.

So, what exactly can you do again? A slew of public health measures lifted just after midnight on January 31, which means Ontarians can go back to eating out at restaurants and a whole lot more.

Gathering sizes are getting bumped up to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, so you can finally expand your invite list.

Many indoor public spots are also reopening again but at half their normal capacity.

Anyone who's been missing the classic dinner and a movie date night combo can finally go on one again, as indoor dining is reopening as well as movie theatres.

Other major attractions like museums, galleries, zoos and aquariums will be up and running, too, as well as amusement parks, water parks and other recreational amenities.

Sporting arenas, concert venues, and other spectator areas can have fans in the stands again at either 50% capacity or a max cap of 500 people.

Have you been missing hitting the gym? Anyone who's been missing their local workout spot can finally go back and lift some weights again.

Religious services, rites and ceremonies like weddings and funerals can start back up, too.

Lastly, casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments are also open for business.

In a few weeks from now, on Monday, February 21, Ontario is set to ease even more public health measures, where indoor gathering sizes will go up to 25 people.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

