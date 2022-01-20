Gathering Limits In Ontario Are Expanding Again & Here's How Many People Can Hang Out
You can invite more people over starting January 31!
Well, it's official. The Ford government announced it will be easing up on several public health measures, including reopening gyms and cinemas as well as indoor dining at restaurants and bars.
And, in the slew of updates, Ontario also gave the green light to increase social gathering limits again.
As of January 31 at 12:01 a.m., gathering limits will increase to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Until then, social gathering sizes will continue to be capped at five people inside and 10 people outside.
"Thanks to the efforts of Ontarians going out to get their booster dose and adhering to current public health and workplace safety measures, we are in a position where we can begin planning to gradually and cautiously ease restrictions," Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, said in the announcement.
Your house parties will slowly get even more lively over the next couple of months, too.
According to Ontario's projected timeline — "In the absence of concerning trends in public health and health care indicators" — gathering limits will expand to 25 people indoors and 100 people outdoors starting on February 21.
Then, on March 14, gathering limits will bump up again. The private gathering limit will rise to 50 people indoors, and the limit will be scrapped altogether for outdoor gatherings.
Since January 5, Ontario has been in a modified version of Step Two of its reopening plan, which shut down indoor dining, gyms and movie theatres to Ontarians, as well as delayed the return to in-person learning for students.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.