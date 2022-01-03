Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
ontario reopening

Ontario's Shrinking Gathering Sizes To Even Less People & Here's The Whole Breakdown

New restrictions start on January 5.

Ontario's Shrinking Gathering Sizes To Even Less People & Here's The Whole Breakdown
FordNation | Facebook

You might want to rethink your guest list for the next party you host at your house because the Ontario government is cutting gathering sizes down again starting on Wednesday.

On Monday, the Ford administration unveiled a plethora of stricter public health measures amid concerns over the highly transmissible Omicron variant, and among them are smaller gathering sizes.

As of January 5 at 12:01 a.m., informal social gatherings will be reduced to five people indoors, and 10 people outdoors. Before, up to 10 guests could hang out inside and up to 25 people outside.

"While the risks for severe illness are lower with Omicron than with the previous variants of concern, it is far more transmissible and hospitalizations are expected to continue to increase placing greater pressure on our health system," Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, said in the January 3 announcement.

"It is difficult but necessary to apply additional public health and workplace safety measures to help stop the spread of the virus and protect our health system capacity. Please follow all public health measures and get vaccinated with your first, second or booster dose if you have not done already."

Ontario opened up booster dose eligibilities to include everyone 18 years old and older back on December 20 in response to the Omicron variant and the rapidly rising case count in the province.

In the same announcement, the Ontario government announced it would also be cutting capacity limits in half at several places like personal care services, as well as closing down gyms and indoor dining at restaurants and bars. These strict public health measures will be put in place for the next 21 days at least and could expire by January 26.

These new public health measures shortly follow the ones Ontario implemented right at the end of 2021, where capacity limits at larger venues like movie theatres and sporting were sliced and COVID-19 testing and isolation periods were updated.

On January 3, Health Minister Christine Elliott announced that there are 13,578 new cases in Ontario.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

Ontario Will Now Reimburse Some Bills For Restos & Gyms While They Are Closed

Other businesses at 50% capacity can also cash in.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime, Monkey Business Images | Dreamstime

Restaurant owners, gym owners, and businesses were impacted by the new restrictions that were announced on Monday, but the Ontario government is trying to sweeten the deal with cash or, more accurately, rebate money.

The Ontario government announced that the province will return to a modified version of step 2 this week.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Is Pausing All Non-Urgent Surgeries As COVID-19 Cases Continue To Rise

New restrictions start on January 5.

Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

Ontario is pausing all surgeries and procedures that are not urgently required starting this week.

The Ontario government announced on January 3 that the province is moving back to step two of the Roadmap to Reopen starting January 5 at 12:01 a.m. until at least January 26 with some slight adjustments due to the condition of COVID-19 in the province.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Is Heading Into A Modified Step 2 This Week & Here's Everything You Need To Know

Your plans for this month are probably cancelled.

Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime, Colin Temple | Dreamstime

If your New Year's resolution was to be more social, hit the gym or dine at a new restaurant, you may be out of luck for the next little while as the province enters a modified step two of the Roadmap to Reopen.

The Ontario government just announced that new restrictions will be put into place to combat increased COVID-19 hospitalizations and the quickly spreading Omicron variant.

Keep Reading Show less

Here's What The New Public Health Measures Mean For Weddings & Funerals In Ontario

The new measures start on January 5.

Joshua Rainey | Dreamstime, Premier of Ontario | YouTube

Ontario just announced several new public health measures for the province, including scaling back the capacity limits at indoor weddings and funerals.

On January 3, the Ford administration said it will be going back to a modified version of Step 2 of the Roadmap to Reopen starting this coming Wednesday, January 5 at 12:01 a.m. Among the restrictions is the shrinking of capacity limits at indoor weddings, funerals and religious services to 50% capacity of the room they're held in.

Keep Reading Show less