Ontario's Booster Doses Are Available For Everyone 18+ Today & Here's Where To Sign Up
Appointments opened up at 8:00 a.m.
Starting this Monday morning, everyone 18-years-old and older across Ontario can book their booster dose appointments in the province.
As part of the many announcements the Ford government made last week, Ontario expanded on who will be eligible to book their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, starting December 20 at 8:00 a.m. The province decided to open up its eligibility to more Ontarians across the province in response to the highly transmissible Omicron variant, and the rising case count.
Ontarians in this age bracket can either book their appointments through Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine portal, with the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre, and Indigenous-led vaccine clinics. Since December 17, pharmacies were able to start doling out booster doses to residents for walk-in appointments.
These appointments can be booked three months after you have received your second dose of vaccine.
The Ontario government lists all of the 2,793 participating pharmacies across the province administering COVID-19 vaccines, which Ontarians can search for by inputting their postal code or going through each city's drop-down menu. There is also a list of filters to click off, too, including hours of operations, and the vaccine type you're looking for.
The City of Toronto announced on December 20 how booster doses will roll out in the city, which include five City-run vaccine clinics and mobile clinics, over 500 participating pharmacies, primary care providers, hospital clinics, and provincial health teams.
"The City and the Province are working together on options that would increase capacity including encouraging more pharmacies to come on board to administer vaccinations, more doctors to sign up to offer vaccines, and more retired employees with experience administering vaccines to help clinics," city officials wrote.
The five City-run clinics are at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Scarborough Town Centre, Cloverdale Mall, Mitchell Field Community Centre, and Woodbine Mall.
Ontario Health Team and hospital clinics will be accepting a number of bookings at Michael Garron Hospital, North York General Hospital, Downtown East Toronto Ontario Health Team, East Toronto Health Partners, University Health Network, Centre for Addictions and Mental Health, and Scarborough Health Network.
Booster doses will continue to expand to age 18+ in York Region once we are able to meet the age 50+ population demand. 3/3— York Region (@York Region) 1639837993
Those 18 and over may have a difficult time booking third doses in York Region, though. According to a tweet that the regional government posted on December 18, York Region will be prioritizing meeting the demands for everyone 50-years-old and older before scheduling appointments for younger residents.
Vaccine Hunters Canada tweeted that those living in that area looking to book can do so through Cornell's provincial portal or other vaccine clinics instead. Narcity reached out to York Region for additional comments but did not immediately hear back before this article was published.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.