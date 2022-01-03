Trending Tags

covid-19 vaccine

Ontario Place Is Getting A Pop-Up Vaccine Clinic This Week & You Can Get Your Booster Dose

Tickets to the Snow Magic event are cheaper for those getting vaccinated.

Darlene Munro | Dreamstime

A vaccine clinic is popping up at an unusual place in Toronto this week.

Snow Magic, a winter drive-thru event at Ontario Place, is hosting a GO-VAXX mobile vaccination clinic on January 6 and 7.

The clinic is taking place inside a converted GO bus, which will be parked at Ontario Place's east parking lot (P2) from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

First, second and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available.

Appointments are required in advance and can be made online through Ontario's booking portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre.

Snow Magic is offering a 15% discount on tickets to its winter art exhibit for everyone who gets vaccinated.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

