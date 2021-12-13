Many Ontarians Can Now Book Their Booster Doses But The Website Has Some Issues
A resident reported that it took around an hour to book.
Several Ontarians across the province become eligible to book their COVID-19 booster doses on Monday, but apparently, the website isn't working as it should be.
As of December 13 at 8 a.m., Ontarians 50 years and older are eligible to book an appointment for their third dose.
But one of the ways that eligible Ontarians can book is experiencing technical issues, according to the government.
In a statement to Narcity, a spokesperson for the minister of health stated that "the provincial portal is currently experiencing an intermittent technical issue and we are working to resolve it as soon as possible. We ask individuals to be patient and to keep trying."
"People are also able to call the provincial vaccine line to book an appointment at 1-833-943-3900."
from ontario
Some Ontarians took to Reddit to share their experiences trying to schedule booster dose appointments for themselves or their loved ones this morning.
"Waited in queue to book my mom in but no chance. I also got a red message saying 'Unable to check at this time. Sorry for the inconvenience.' after entering the health card info," one user shared.
Another waited 15 minutes before the site reportedly crashed, and when they tried again after another 30 minutes in the queue, it was still down.
Some Ontarians, however, managed to push through and schedule appointments in the coming weeks.
"I’m really lucky I managed to book my parents I guess!!" a user wrote, while another shared that they were able to book their mother in for an appointment after "about an hour of trying."
Aside from the provincial COVID-19 vaccine booking portal, Ontarians can also schedule appointments at participating pharmacies and primary care settings, through Indigenous-led vaccine clinics or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre.
As of January 4, even more Ontarians will be able to start making their appointments for booster doses as all residents 18 years and older will be eligible to begin scheduling then.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.