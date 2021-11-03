Trending Tags

Ontario Says COVID-19 Booster Doses Won't Be Mandatory & Here's What You Need To Know

Eligible Ontario residents aged 12+ could get a third dose by January.

Ontario Says COVID-19 Booster Doses Won't Be Mandatory & Here's What You Need To Know
Government of Ontario Announcements | YouTube, HRHospital | Twitter

On Wednesday, the Ontario government announced that even more people will be eligible for COVID-19 booster doses.

Health care workers, those over the age of 70, anyone who received two doses of AstraZeneca, and more have just become eligible for a third dose, with appointments becoming available to book on November 6.

The government also announced that they plan to roll out booster doses to all Ontarians aged 12 and up by January 2022, pending clinical recommendations.

In a press conference, Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, stated that while it is encouraged to get a third dose when you become eligible, it will not be mandatory.

This means, that the current restrictions that are still in place (such as being fully vaccinated to dine at indoor restaurants, go to gyms etc.) will still be accessible with two doses.

"We are offering and suggesting that when it becomes available, that all Ontarians consider taking the third dose, especially if you are vulnerable to this virus" stated Moore.

"We are not mandating any change in the validation or certification process within Ontario. So two doses will be acceptable to get you into any of the venues that currently have any restrictions on them for vaccine certification validation."

However, the top doctor also stated that the term fully-vaccinated may change in the future to include all three doses.

"We will always be data-driven," Moore stated. "It may be that three doses could provide long-term immunity at a population level against this virus."

