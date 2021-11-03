Everyone In Ontario Could Get A COVID-19 Booster Dose Soon & Here's The Timeline
The eligible population aged 12+ could get a third dose by January.
COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are on the way for everyone in Ontario, and you could get yours by early next year.
The Ontario government announced in an update on Wednesday that it is expanding who can get a COVID-19 booster dose and that eventually, it plans "to expand eligibility for a booster dose to all Ontarians over time."
On November 6, booster dose appointments will be available to book for health care workers, people 70 years of age or older, Indigenous peoples and their "non-Indigenous household members aged 18+," and anyone who received two doses of AstraZeneca or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Pending clinical recommendations, the government also expects to "gradually expand" eligibility to all Ontarians.
The eligible population aged 12 years old and up will be able to receive a booster dose six to eight months after their second dose starting from January 2022 onward, according to the Ontario government.
However, there are no set dates for children aged five to 11, who are looking to get their first and second doses starting mid-November, pending Health Canada approval.
Transplant recipients, seniors in assisted living centres like long-term care home residents, retirement homes, First Nation eldercare lodges, and individuals with certain illnesses and diseases, among others, are already eligible for booster doses.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.