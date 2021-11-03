Ontario Is Set To Reveal When You Can Get Your COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses Today
Ontario's top doctor is making the announcement at 1:00 p.m.
The Ontario government is revealing its plans today for when COVID-19 vaccine booster doses become available in the province.
On October 29, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) released its recommendations for how to roll out third doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Canadians. Later that day, Minister of Health Christine Elliott announced that Ontarians will learn more about the province's plan for when they can get their third doses sometime this week.
The Toronto Star reports that Ontario's plan will follow NACI's guidelines. According to NACI's recommendations, they suggest prioritizing giving doses to those who have the "highest risk of waning protection." Anyone who has the highest chance of getting a severe COVID-19 illness should get their booster doses of an mRNA vaccine first at least six months after their first series, which includes anyone who is 80 and older or lives in long-term care.
NACI says other groups who could be eligible are anyone over the age of 70, along with anyone who has received their two doses of AstraZeneca or their one dose of the Janssen vaccine.
This group would also include adults in or from First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities. Frontline health care workers "who have direct in-person contact with their patients and who were vaccinated with a very short interval" would also be eligible.
Back in September, Ontario expanded its eligibilities list of who could get third doses of COVID-19 vaccines, which included those who were at a high risk of contracting the Delta variant.
Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore is expected to make an announcement of Ontario's rollout on COVID-19 booster doses at 1:00 p.m. on November 3.
