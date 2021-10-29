COVID-19 Booster Doses In Canada Are Being Recommended For Way More People Than Before
The new guidance from NACI just dropped!
New guidance from Canada's top vaccine advisors has been released and it says that more Canadians could be up for booster doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the recommendations, which were dropped on Friday, October 29, populations with the "highest risk of waning protection" should be offered another dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after completing their first set.
NACI says that included in that group are Canadians aged 80 or older or who are living in long-term care homes or other group care settings.
But more people "may" be offered a booster dose, too, says NACI. They include adults aged 70 to 79, adults in or from First Nations, Inuit or Métis communities, and people who received two AstraZeneca doses or one Janssen dose.
This second group also includes frontline health workers who received two COVID-19 doses within a "very short interval."
The advisory committee says it also continues to recommend that severely and moderately immunocompromised people receive three COVID-19 vaccine doses, which it announced back in September.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.