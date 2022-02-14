Ontario Is Expanding COVID-19 Booster Dose Eligibility To Kids 12-17 Starting This Week
Here's what you need to know.
The Ontario government is expanding the eligibility of COVID-19 booster shots this week as part of the province's new fast-tracked plan to reopen.
During a press conference on Monday morning, Premier Doug Ford announced that Ontario would expand booster dose eligibility to children aged 12 to 17 starting on Friday, February 18 at 8 a.m.
As with other COVID-19 vaccine doses, residents can book their booster shot appointments through the provincial booking system and the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre, as well as at select pharmacies.
However, it's worth noting that appointments for booster doses won't be booked until approximately six months after an individual has received their second dose of the vaccine.
To qualify, anyone looking to book an appointment will need to be at least 12 years old at the time of the appointment.
Previously, the government had only allowed residents 18 years and older to book appointments for booster doses.
Ontario will begin easing public health measures faster this month, with a list of restrictions now expected to be scrapped by February 17 at 12:01 a.m.
"Thanks to the province's high vaccination rates and the continued sacrifices of Ontarians, we are now in a position where we can move forward in our plan earlier than anticipated," said Christine Elliott, deputy premier and minister of health.
"With hospitalizations and ICU admissions continuing to decline, we are committed to maintaining a gradual and cautious approach to protect our hospital capacity and ensure patients can access the care they need when they need it," she added.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.