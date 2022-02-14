Ford Is Reportedly Working On A New Timeline For Ontario's Reopening Today
Vaccine certificates and masking could come to an end.
Ontario's reopening plan may soon look a little different and Doug Ford is reportedly meeting with his cabinet on Friday to discuss it.
According to CityNews, Ford will be working towards creating a new plan that could see all public health measures drop in the coming months, including vaccine certificates and masking requirements.
The Toronto Sun reports that all restrictions could be lifted before the end of March.
On top of this, restaurants and other businesses could also be able to open at full capacity this weekend, opposed to the original opening date of February 21.
Doug Ford is set to make an announcement at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, with Christine Elliott, Ontario's Minister of Health and Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health.
The premier did hint on Friday that business restrictions will be lifted "soon."
"Today, we're on track to very soon remove almost all restrictions for businesses as a part of our reopening plan," he said. "And we heard from Dr. Moore last week and again yesterday that he is now working on a plan that will allow us to remove the vaccine passport system."
"My friends, this is great news and a sign of just how far we have come together in this fight. But this progress doesn't change what we've been through. Because the truth is, this virus forced us to make unthinkable sacrifices," he added.
The Ontario government could be following in the footsteps of other provinces, like Alberta, who ended requirements for vaccine passports last week.
"Now is the time to begin learning to live with COVID," said Premier Jason Kenney. "These restrictions have led to terrible division.
"We cannot remain at a heightened state of emergency forever. We have to begin to heal."
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.