Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
covid-19 vaccine

Ontario Is Expanding Its COVID-19 Booster Doses To Even More People & Here's When

Eligibility will continue to expand into the new year.

Ontario Is Expanding Its COVID-19 Booster Doses To Even More People & Here's When
Government of Ontario Announcements | YouTube

More people will soon be eligible to receive their third dose of COVID-19 vaccines in Ontario.

On December 2, the provincial government revealed that it will be broadening its eligibilities for booster doses to Ontarians 50 years old and older, as well as more people who are at a high risk of getting severely sick if they contract the virus.

As of December 13, at 8:00 a.m., anyone in that new age group will be able to start booking their appointments through Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine portal, by going through the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre or through Indigenous-led vaccine clinics, participating pharmacies and primary care settings. Bookings can be made six months (or 168 days) following their second dose.

Effective immediately, anyone who is getting dialysis is also able to get their booster doses so long that 56 days have passed since their second COVID-19 vaccine dose.

"Also effective immediately, the province is recommending re-vaccination with a new COVID-19 vaccine primary series post-transplantation for individuals who receive hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT), hematopoietic cell transplants (HCT) (autologous or allogeneic), and recipients of CAR-T-cell therapy, due to the loss of immunity following therapy or transplant," government officials wrote in the announcement.

Come January, the provincial government will add even more people to the list of eligibilities, which will be based on age and risk. This will also include a time gap of six to eight months following second doses.

“If you are eligible for a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, please book your appointment as soon as you can to provide yourself with an extra layer of protection,” Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said.

According to the provincial government, as of today, 87% of Ontarians 12 years old and older have received their second COVID-19 doses.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Fiji Just Opened To Travellers After 2 Years & They Had A Big Party For The First Visitors

We all deserve to enjoy a cocktail on a Fiji beach 🍹

@TourismFiji | Twitter

Imagine a waterfront villa with crystal-blue ocean views and a walkway onto a white sandy beach — and no one there to enjoy any of it.

That's been the reality of Fiji for almost two years, but those beaches are finally opening up again and locals are pretty excited to welcome international travellers back to the country.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada's Guidance On Booster Doses Could Change Because Of The Omicron Variant

Federal government officials are asking NACI to provide a quick update on the use of boosters.

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

The guidance on Canada's use of booster doses could get an update soon, according to federal government officials.

During a press conference on November 30 about new travel restrictions due to the Omicron variant, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos revealed that the federal government is asking the National Advisory Committee on Immunization to give a quick update about the use of boosters.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Could Soon Expand 3rd Dose Eligibility To Even More People

The news comes amid rising concerns of the Omicron variant.

@celliottability | Instagram

Third doses of a COVID-19 vaccine could reportedly be available to even more people in Ontario amid rising concern of the Omicron variant.

In a statement emailed to Narcity, Ontario's minister of health, Christine Elliott, shared that the Ontario government is thinking of including more age groups to be eligible to get their third COVID-19 vaccine doses, and will have more to say about this potential expansion later on this week.

Keep Reading Show less

Feds Say Fully Vaccinated Travellers Entering Canada Need 'More Than Just A QR Code'

There are lots of things to remember!👇✈️

Hiroshi Tateishi | Dreamstime

The federal government is reminding fully vaccinated travellers that they need “more than just a QR code” to enter the country, as per Canada’s travel restrictions.

In a notice shared on November 29, the Public Health Agency of Canada explained that passengers must share their proof of COVID-19 vaccination via ArriveCAN — the official Government of Canada platform.

Keep Reading Show less