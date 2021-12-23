Trending Tags

Toronto Is Getting Over 14,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments & Here's When

Bookings opened up at 8 a.m. today.

Lance McMillan | Narcity

Those looking to book a vaccine appointment in Toronto over the holiday break will be able to do so for New Year's weekend.

In a news release posted on December 23, the City of Toronto announced that it will be making over 14,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at City-run clinics from January 1 to 3.

Anyone interested in signing up for that weekend can already start scheduling appointments now, as vaccine bookings became available starting at 8 a.m. on December 23 through the provincial booking system.

"As of this week, residents 18 and older who received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at least three months (84 days) ago are eligible to book a third dose," city officials wrote in the announcement.

These new appointment slots provide the opportunity for residents to get their first, second or third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine over the holidays.

Earlier this week, the City said staff would also be working through Christmas weekend to provide more options for residents to get vaccinated.

If you can't book in at a City-run clinic, there are over 500 participating pharmacies across Toronto that are offering residents COVID-19 vaccines.

Last week, the Ford government unveiled its updated vaccine rollout, which expanded booster dose eligibility to include all Ontarians 18 years old and older amid growing concerns about the highly transmissible Omicron variant and the rapidly rising case count in the province.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

