first look

Snow Magic Has Turned Ontario Place Into A Glowing Winter Wonderland & Here's A First Look

The new drive-thru experience is now open!

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Ontario Place has been completely transformed with glowing installations and surreal artwork, and you can see it all from your car.

Snow Magic is a new drive-thru experience by Drive Thru Fun Co., and it will take you past 18 giant works of art that light up the night.

Ontario Place Turns into Glowing ‘Snow Magic’ Winter Wonderland & Here’s A First Look #shorts www.youtube.com

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

The 1.7-kilometre trail winds through different themed realms such as Oceanic and Terra Firma, and each area features larger-than-life luminous installations.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

You'll drive past surreal creatures like fire-breathing dragons, discover a glowing castle, and take a trip through the Enchanted Forest.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

The Icicle Cave will take you through a tunnel that shimmers with colour, and Tarna the Jackalope bursts with flames that light up the Toronto skyline.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

The experience is set to a soundscape created specially for the show, and you can tune in from your radio.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

The cold won't bother at this event as it can be seen entirely from your car, so start your engines and take a trip to a glowing world of wonder.

Snow Magic

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Price: $45 + per vehicle

When: November 12, 2021 to January 16, 2022

Address: Ontario Place's East Island, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This immersive new event will take you through a dazzling winter wonderland filled with glowing installations, and you can see it all from your car.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

