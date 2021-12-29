Ontario's Daily COVID-19 Cases Break Records For The Fourth Time In A Week
10,436 cases were reported on Wednesday.
Ontario is breaking records this week, but not for the reason anyone would hope.
Daily COVID-19 cases in Ontario are on a record-smashing bender and have already topped the number of reported cases since the start of the pandemic four times in one week.
On Wednesday, December 29, the Ontario government announced the province's daily cases for the previous day, and the reported 10,436 cases have set a new record.
According to a tweet from the minister of health, Christine Elliott, "726 people are hospitalized with #COVID19, and 190 people are in ICU due to COVID-19."
726 people are hospitalized with #COVID19, and 190 people are in ICU due to COVID-19.\n\nThe seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 related patients in ICU is 174.\n \nThere are 10,436 new cases of COVID-19.\n\nToday\u2019s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at http://Ontario.ca/coronavirus\u00a0.— Christine Elliott (@Christine Elliott) 1640791043
On December 25, the province reported 10,412 cases, which was a record-breaking amount that toppled the record previously set on December 24 of 9,571 cases.
December 23 was the start of this record-breaking chain when daily COVID-19 cases hit 5,790.
The province's new daily cases have now almost doubled in the week since then, with a difference of 4,646 cases between the record set on December 23 and Wednesday's reported COVID-19 cases.
The quickly spreading Omicron variant was first detected in Ontario in November, and as cases have risen, the Ontario government has begun installing more measures with the hopes of slowing the spread.
Earlier this month, the Ontario government implemented 50% capacity in certain businesses, gathering restrictions, and new rules for restaurants and extended booster eligibility to combat the Omicron variant.
Some Ontario schools and universities have already implemented plans or taken precautions for remote learning due to concerns surrounding the Omicron variant, and Ontarians can expect to hear more about what schools will be doing for the next semester soon.
Premier Doug Ford said Tuesday that a decision regarding in-person or remote learning for Ontario schools will be announced in the next few days.
