Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
covid-19 ontario

Ontario's Daily COVID-19 Cases Just Hit A New All-Time High & Destroyed Its Previous Record

The province also reported six new deaths.

Ontario's Daily COVID-19 Cases Just Hit A New All-Time High & Destroyed Its Previous Record
Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

Ontario just dwarfed its previous record for the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases, as the total today grew by thousands.

As of Friday, December 24, the province is reporting 9,571 new cases of COVID-19 – an all-time record high — and six new deaths. Just yesterday, Ontario reported the highest number of cases in a single day since the start of the pandemic, with 5,790 across the province. Since then, 3,781 cases have been added to the tally in just one day.

According to the Minister of Health Christine Elliott, there are 164 people in the ICU, and 28 of them are fully vaccinated while 136 are unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccine status.

The Deputy Premier also tweeted that 355 unvaccinated Ontarians are at the hospital right now with COVID-19. Plus, 153 fully vaccinated individuals are also hospitalized with the virus.

As the highly transmissible Omicron variant continues to rapidly spread all over the province, Ontario made the call to implement stricter public health measures through smaller social gatherings and capacity limits, as well as further restrictions at restaurants.

One Ontario city has also made the call to tighten its health measures for outdoor activities, as Ottawa just recently announced it would cut capacity limits at skating rinks, ski trails and tobogganing hills to curb the spread.

Doug Ford's government also recently expanded eligibility for booster doses to include everyone 18 years old and over. Plus, the province is handing out free rapid antigen tests over the next few weeks at various locations, including LCBOs.

Ontario won't be providing its daily COVID-19 case count on Christmas Day, but the government will be back to provide Ontarians with an update on Boxing Day.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

From Your Site Articles

Ontario Is Reporting The Highest Ever Number Of Daily COVID-19 Cases Today

The province also reported seven new deaths.

Enca2u | Dreamstime

Ontario has reported its highest ever number of daily COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

On December 23, the province reported 5,790 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths for a record-breaking high.

Keep Reading Show less

Here's What Mask You Should Be Wearing RN, According To A Couple Of Ontario's Doctors

Bandanas and scarves shouldn't be used as masks, according to one doctor. 😷

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

In light of the new Omicron variant, some of the province's top doctors and epidemiologists are recommending that Ontarians ensure they are wearing the best masks that they can.

The scientific director of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, Dr. Peter Jüni, told Narcity that there is "a relatively small or perhaps non-existent" difference between a well-fitted, double-layered cloth mask and a well-fitted medical mask.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Capacity Limits Are Shrinking Even More In Some Spots Along With New Rules

Malls, grocery stores and restaurants will be affected!

Premier of Ontario | YouTube, Bobhilscher | Dreamstime

Ontario is tightening up restrictions to limit the number of people flocking to malls, restaurants, and even grocery stores starting this weekend.

On Friday, the provincial government announced that Ontario's capacity limits would face significant cuts at various high-traffic locations, with new rules for families hoping to gather this Christmas as well.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Is Cutting Down Its Gathering Limits & It'll Likely Affect Your Holiday Plans

The restrictions go into place on December 19.

Helen Filatova | Dreamstime, FordNation | Facebook

Well, it's official, the Ontario government just announced it is putting down stricter COVID-19 public health measures, and it could throw a wrench to your holiday gatherings this year.

Due to growing concerns about the highly transmissible Omicron variant and the rise of cases within the province, the Ontario government announced on December 17 that it will be putting down more measures, including social gathering limits.

Keep Reading Show less