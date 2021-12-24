Ontario's Daily COVID-19 Cases Just Hit A New All-Time High & Destroyed Its Previous Record
The province also reported six new deaths.
Ontario just dwarfed its previous record for the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases, as the total today grew by thousands.
As of Friday, December 24, the province is reporting 9,571 new cases of COVID-19 – an all-time record high — and six new deaths. Just yesterday, Ontario reported the highest number of cases in a single day since the start of the pandemic, with 5,790 across the province. Since then, 3,781 cases have been added to the tally in just one day.
According to the Minister of Health Christine Elliott, there are 164 people in the ICU, and 28 of them are fully vaccinated while 136 are unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccine status.
Individuals who are not fully vaccinated represent 22.7% of Ontario\u2019s total population and amount to 1,892 of Ontario's 9,571 new reported cases. 254 cases are in individuals with an unknown vaccination status.— Christine Elliott (@Christine Elliott) 1640359000
The Deputy Premier also tweeted that 355 unvaccinated Ontarians are at the hospital right now with COVID-19. Plus, 153 fully vaccinated individuals are also hospitalized with the virus.
As the highly transmissible Omicron variant continues to rapidly spread all over the province, Ontario made the call to implement stricter public health measures through smaller social gatherings and capacity limits, as well as further restrictions at restaurants.
One Ontario city has also made the call to tighten its health measures for outdoor activities, as Ottawa just recently announced it would cut capacity limits at skating rinks, ski trails and tobogganing hills to curb the spread.
Doug Ford's government also recently expanded eligibility for booster doses to include everyone 18 years old and over. Plus, the province is handing out free rapid antigen tests over the next few weeks at various locations, including LCBOs.
Ontario won't be providing its daily COVID-19 case count on Christmas Day, but the government will be back to provide Ontarians with an update on Boxing Day.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.