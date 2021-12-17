Trending Tags

These LCBOs Are Giving Out Free COVID-19 Rapid Tests & Some Already Have Huge Lineups

You can grab one at 100 locations!

Andrea Moffat | Twitter, Paul Mckinnon | Dreamstime

The Ontario government's holiday testing blitz appears to be in full swing today, as residents flock to LCBOs hoping to get their hands on a free COVID-19 rapid test.

According to the province's website, the take-home rapid testing kits available at 100 different locations are in limited supply and will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis starting on Friday, December 17.

However, despite the good news, things appear to have hit a snag on Friday morning when hundreds of residents showed up to their local LCBO only to discover that the location had yet to receive any rapid testing kits.

According to CityNews, the Ministry of Health said the tests were sent to the LCBO for distribution and it was their understanding that the LCBO started distributing the tests to stores this morning.

One Twitter user said approximately 50 people standing in line were sent home without a test at the Bank and Walkley location in Ottawa.


The Ontario government previously announced its plan to hand out rapid tests in high-traffic areas such as malls, transit hubs and holiday markets as part of its enhanced testing strategy.

If you're interested in trying to get a rapid antigen test while doing your weekly booze run, you can do so at the following locations:

Toronto:

  • Danforth & Broadview
  • Eglinton & Laird
  • Queen & Lansdowne
  • Queens Quay & Yonge
  • St. Clair & Keele (The Stockyards)
  • Yonge & Summerhill
  • Albion & Kipling (Albion Mall)
  • Bloor & Royal York (Kingsway)
  • Burnhamthorpe & Highway 427
  • Bayview & Sheppard (Bayview Village)
  • Highway 401 & Weston (Crossroads)
  • Keele & Lawrence (North Park Plaza)
  • Wilson & Dufferin
  • Brimley & Eglinton
  • Danforth & Victoria Park
  • Eglinton & Warden (Smart Centre)
  • Ellesmere & Victoria Park (Parkway Mall)
  • Kingston & Morningside
  • Markham & Lawrence (Cedarbrae Mall)
  • Morningside & 401
  • Steeles & Markham
Brampton:
  • Airport & Bovaird
  • Mavis & Steeles
  • Sandalwood & Kennedy (Heart Lake)
  • Steeles & Highway 410 (Orion Gate)
  • Worthington & Bovaird
  • Bramalea Dixie & Highway 7 (Bramalea City Centre)

Vaughan:

  • Dufferin & Major Mackenzie

Waterloo:

  • King N & Northfield
  • King S & William (Waterloo Town Sq)

Whitby:

  • Taunton & Brock
  • Thickson & Dundas Windsor
Windsor
  • Howard & E.C. Row Expwy (Roundhouse Ctr)
  • Tecumseh & Lauzon

Woodbridge:

  • Highway 27 & Innovation Drive
  • Highway 7 & Weston

Woodstock:

  • Dundas & Springbank
Ottawa:
  • Bank & Walkley
  • Carling & Woodroffe (Fairlawn Plaza)
  • Rideau & King Edward
  • Gloucester Blair & Ogilvie
  • Nepean Hunt Club & Merivale (Nepean Crossroads)
  • Nepean Strandherd & Greenbank (Barrhaven)
  • Orleans Innes & Tenth Line
London:
  • Clarke & Dundas (Argyle Mall)
  • Hyde Park & Fanshawe Park Road
  • Richmond & Fanshawe Pk (Masonville)
  • Wellington & Bradley
  • Wonderland & Oxford
  • Wonderland & Southdale (Power Centre)

Mississauga:

  • Derry Road & Goreway Drive
  • Dixie & Dundas St East
  • Dundas & Mavis
  • Erin Mills & Eglinton
  • Highway 10 & Eglinton
  • Mavis & Britannia (Heartland Town Ctr)
  • Southdown & Royal Windsor (Clarkson)
  • Winston Churchill & Aquitaine/Battleford

North Bay:

  • Highway 11 N & Highway 17 West

Oakville:

  • Cornwall & Trafalgar
  • Dundas & Trafalgar (Oak Park)
  • North Service Road & Dorval (Town Centre West)

Orangeville:

  • Broadway & Townline

Orillia:

  • Highway 12b & 11

Oshawa:

  • Gibb & Stevenson (Oshawa Centre)
  • Harmony & Taunton (Harmony Shopping Centre)

Owen Sound:

  • 9th Avenue & 16th St
Peterborough
  • Lansdowne West & Parkway

Pickering:

  • Brock & Kingston (Highway 2)

Sarnia:

  • Exmouth & Lambton Mall Road

Sault Ste. Marie:

  • Great Northern & Second Line

St. Catharines:

  • Geneva & Scott (Fairview Mall)
  • Glendale & Merritt
Stoney Creek
  • Centennial & Queenston (Eastgate Sq)

Sudbury:

  • South End Regent St & Long Lake Road
Thornhill
  • Bathurst & Centre (The Promenade)

Thunder Bay:

  • Arthur St W & Neebing West

Ajax:

  • Kingston & Harwood (Durham Centre)

Aurora:

  • Bayview & St John

Barrie:

  • Bayfield & Hanmer
  • Mapleview & Bryne Drive

Belleville:

  • Bell & N Front (Near Quinte Mall)

Bowmanville:

  • Highway 2 & Waverly Road
Brantford:
  • Market S & Icomm
Burlington
  • Appleby Line & New St
  • Fairview & Maple (Maple Mews)
  • Guelph Line & Upper Middle Road
Cambridge:
  • Franklin & Dundas (South Cambridge Ctr)
  • Highway 24 & Highway 401
Collingwood:
  • First & Pine
Dundas
  • Osler & Main West
Georgetown
  • Guelph & Mountainview
Guelph:
  • Scottsdale & Stone Road West
  • Speedvale & Stevenson
Hamilton
  • Barton & Kenilworth (Centre Mall)
  • Upper James & Fennell
Kingston
  • Midland & Princess
Kitchener:
  • Highland & Westmount (Highland Road Plaza)
  • Ottawa & Homer Watson (Alpine Centre)
  • Ottawa & River (Stanley Park Plaza)

However, you can also grab a free test at 12 other spots in Ontario from December 17 to 19, including Yorkdale Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, Upper Canada Mall and Hillcrest Mall, among others.

