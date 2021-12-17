These LCBOs Are Giving Out Free COVID-19 Rapid Tests & Some Already Have Huge Lineups
You can grab one at 100 locations!
The Ontario government's holiday testing blitz appears to be in full swing today, as residents flock to LCBOs hoping to get their hands on a free COVID-19 rapid test.
According to the province's website, the take-home rapid testing kits available at 100 different locations are in limited supply and will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis starting on Friday, December 17.
However, despite the good news, things appear to have hit a snag on Friday morning when hundreds of residents showed up to their local LCBO only to discover that the location had yet to receive any rapid testing kits.
10:20 still none at Scarborough LCBOs ans Scarborough Town Centre almost out and long line. https://twitter.com/andreamoffat/status/1471846912223502343\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/uZSmohTAlM— Andrea Moffat (@Andrea Moffat) 1639754781
According to CityNews, the Ministry of Health said the tests were sent to the LCBO for distribution and it was their understanding that the LCBO started distributing the tests to stores this morning.
One Twitter user said approximately 50 people standing in line were sent home without a test at the Bank and Walkley location in Ottawa.
Bank and Walkley. At least 50 in line going back home. pic.twitter.com/wNHHglsyoD
— David Brennan (@BrennanDavidN) December 17, 2021
The Ontario government previously announced its plan to hand out rapid tests in high-traffic areas such as malls, transit hubs and holiday markets as part of its enhanced testing strategy.
If you're interested in trying to get a rapid antigen test while doing your weekly booze run, you can do so at the following locations:
Toronto:
- Danforth & Broadview
- Eglinton & Laird
- Queen & Lansdowne
- Queens Quay & Yonge
- St. Clair & Keele (The Stockyards)
- Yonge & Summerhill
- Albion & Kipling (Albion Mall)
- Bloor & Royal York (Kingsway)
- Burnhamthorpe & Highway 427
- Bayview & Sheppard (Bayview Village)
- Highway 401 & Weston (Crossroads)
- Keele & Lawrence (North Park Plaza)
- Wilson & Dufferin
- Brimley & Eglinton
- Danforth & Victoria Park
- Eglinton & Warden (Smart Centre)
- Ellesmere & Victoria Park (Parkway Mall)
- Kingston & Morningside
- Markham & Lawrence (Cedarbrae Mall)
- Morningside & 401
- Steeles & Markham
- Airport & Bovaird
- Mavis & Steeles
- Sandalwood & Kennedy (Heart Lake)
- Steeles & Highway 410 (Orion Gate)
- Worthington & Bovaird
- Bramalea Dixie & Highway 7 (Bramalea City Centre)
Vaughan:
- Dufferin & Major Mackenzie
Waterloo:
- King N & Northfield
- King S & William (Waterloo Town Sq)
Whitby:
- Taunton & Brock
- Thickson & Dundas Windsor
- Howard & E.C. Row Expwy (Roundhouse Ctr)
- Tecumseh & Lauzon
Woodbridge:
- Highway 27 & Innovation Drive
- Highway 7 & Weston
Woodstock:
- Dundas & Springbank
- Bank & Walkley
- Carling & Woodroffe (Fairlawn Plaza)
- Rideau & King Edward
- Gloucester Blair & Ogilvie
- Nepean Hunt Club & Merivale (Nepean Crossroads)
- Nepean Strandherd & Greenbank (Barrhaven)
- Orleans Innes & Tenth Line
- Clarke & Dundas (Argyle Mall)
- Hyde Park & Fanshawe Park Road
- Richmond & Fanshawe Pk (Masonville)
- Wellington & Bradley
- Wonderland & Oxford
- Wonderland & Southdale (Power Centre)
Mississauga:
- Derry Road & Goreway Drive
- Dixie & Dundas St East
- Dundas & Mavis
- Erin Mills & Eglinton
- Highway 10 & Eglinton
- Mavis & Britannia (Heartland Town Ctr)
- Southdown & Royal Windsor (Clarkson)
- Winston Churchill & Aquitaine/Battleford
North Bay:
- Highway 11 N & Highway 17 West
Oakville:
- Cornwall & Trafalgar
- Dundas & Trafalgar (Oak Park)
- North Service Road & Dorval (Town Centre West)
Orangeville:
- Broadway & Townline
Orillia:
- Highway 12b & 11
Oshawa:
- Gibb & Stevenson (Oshawa Centre)
- Harmony & Taunton (Harmony Shopping Centre)
Owen Sound:
- 9th Avenue & 16th St
- Lansdowne West & Parkway
Pickering:
- Brock & Kingston (Highway 2)
Sarnia:
- Exmouth & Lambton Mall Road
Sault Ste. Marie:
- Great Northern & Second Line
St. Catharines:
- Geneva & Scott (Fairview Mall)
- Glendale & Merritt
- Centennial & Queenston (Eastgate Sq)
Sudbury:
- South End Regent St & Long Lake Road
- Bathurst & Centre (The Promenade)
Thunder Bay:
- Arthur St W & Neebing West
Ajax:
- Kingston & Harwood (Durham Centre)
Aurora:
- Bayview & St John
Barrie:
- Bayfield & Hanmer
- Mapleview & Bryne Drive
Belleville:
- Bell & N Front (Near Quinte Mall)
Bowmanville:
- Highway 2 & Waverly Road
- Market S & Icomm
- Appleby Line & New St
- Fairview & Maple (Maple Mews)
- Guelph Line & Upper Middle Road
- Franklin & Dundas (South Cambridge Ctr)
- Highway 24 & Highway 401
- First & Pine
- Osler & Main West
- Guelph & Mountainview
- Scottsdale & Stone Road West
- Speedvale & Stevenson
- Barton & Kenilworth (Centre Mall)
- Upper James & Fennell
- Midland & Princess
- Highland & Westmount (Highland Road Plaza)
- Ottawa & Homer Watson (Alpine Centre)
- Ottawa & River (Stanley Park Plaza)
However, you can also grab a free test at 12 other spots in Ontario from December 17 to 19, including Yorkdale Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, Upper Canada Mall and Hillcrest Mall, among others.