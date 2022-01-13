Trending Tags

Here's Every Pop-Up You Can Visit For A Free Rapid Antigen Test This Week In Ontario

You can grab them at universities and malls.

Toronto Staff Writer
Bobhilscher | Dreamstime

Free rapid antigen tests have become pretty hard to find in Ontario due to a limited supply and high demand for them, but the Ontario government is giving them away for free at select locations.

The Ontario government has committed to giving out "up to two million rapid tests" from December to mid-January to "provide an additional layer of protection against COVID-19 and variants including Omicron."

Anyone without symptoms of COVID-19 or who hasn't recently come in contact with a positive case of COVID-19 is welcome to attend the pop-up and receive one package of free rapid antigen tests to take home (while supplies last) or receive a test on site, according to the Ontario government.

So if you're feeling any symptoms, you won't be able to get a test at any of these locations.

But if you're feeling well and looking to get your hands on a free rapid antigen test, here's every pop-up location that will be handing them out for the rest of the week.

Friday, January 14

  • Starting at 7 a.m., Cornwall Square, 1 Water St. E., Cornwall (You must register in advance)
  • Starting at 9 a.m., CF Fairview Mall (Entrance 6), 1800 Sheppard Ave. E., Toronto
  • Starting at 9 a.m., Brock University (Ian D. Beddis Gymnasium), 1812 Sir Isaac Brock Way, St. Catharines (You must register in advance here)
  • Starting at 10 a.m., University of Windsor (Education Parking Lot), University Avenue West & California Avenue, Windsor (You must register in advance here)
  • Starting at 10 a.m., Queen's University (Queen's Centre), 284 Earl St., Kingston
  • Starting at 10 a.m., Kitchener Market, 300 King St. E., Kitchener

Saturday, January 15

  • Starting at 7 a.m., Cornwall Square, 1 Water St. E., Cornwall (You must register in advance)
  • Starting at 9 a.m., CF Fairview Mall (Entrance 6), 1800 Sheppard Ave. E., Toronto

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

