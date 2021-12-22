Trending Tags

Ontarians Who Are Reselling COVID-19 Rapid Tests Could Face 1 Year In Jail & Massive Fines

The Ontario government is working to track down anyone who sells these tests.

Bobhilscher | Dreamstime

You can resell a toaster, old furniture and cars, but you can't resell rapid antigen tests unless you want to pay a very pretty penny.

In response to the Omicron variant, Ontario started giving out free rapid take-home antigen test kits at LCBOs and other locations across Ontario on December 17.

However, some individuals have been reselling the free tests online for a profit on sites like Craigslist and TikTok.

"At a time when Ontario families are turning to rapid antigen tests to provide an additional layer of protection against COVID-19, it is deplorable to see bad actors reselling test kits provided free of charge by the provincial government," Ross Romano, minister of government and consumer services, said in a statement to Narcity.

"We are proactively working to identify, track down, and fine any businesses and individuals who may be in breach of our government's emergency order which prohibits charging unfair prices for necessary goods."

Romano says while they know most people and businesses are not involved in reselling the tests, the "government has implemented enhanced measures to address this issue and hold those who engage in it accountable."

Anyone found reselling a rapid antigen test could face a $750 fine, and if they're summoned to court and convicted, they could face one year in jail and a $100,000 fine as a maximum penalty.

If a company director or officer is convicted, they could also face a year in jail and a fine of up to $500,000.

If convicted, a corporation could face a fine of up to $10 million.

According to Romano, "900 of the most egregious complaints have been referred to police forces across the province."

