You Can Get Rapid Antigen Tests Delivered Right To Your Door If You Live In Toronto Now

The perks of living downtown!

Toronto Staff Writer
You Can Get Rapid Antigen Tests Delivered Right To Your Door If You Live In Toronto Now
Oasisamuel | Dreamstime, Tiggy | Handout

If you live in downtown Toronto, you know you can get pretty much anything delivered straight to your door — and that now includes rapid COVID-19 antigen tests, too.

Thanks to Tiggy, a grocery delivery startup, you can add Health Canada-approved rapid antigen tests to your grocery order (along with fresh produce, pet food, and more) or as a standalone and have it show up at your door.

All you need to do is download the Tiggy app to order the Rapid Response COVID-19 Antigen Tests. Individual tests come out to $17.99 each, and users will spend $89.99 for a box of five — but there is a limit. Customers can only buy one pack each until Tiggy runs out.

Alex Arsenych | Narcity

As of January 26, Tiggy expanded eastwards from Vancouver and opened up shop for Torontonians.

Now, those in the 6ix can download the speedy delivery app right to their phones and have goods couriered to them seven days a week at any time between 8:00 a.m. to midnight. And, they swear they'll get your orders right to your door within 15 minutes.

Sometimes, however, delivery times can go up to 30 minutes due to traffic or terrible road conditions, since couriers are going around by bike.

Unfortunately, though, not everyone in the 6ix is within the delivery radius.

Since Tiggy's only micro-fulfillment centre is based at Queen and Richmond Streets, customers living within a two-mile radius will be able to order from them.

That being said, they are opening more locations, with another one popping up at St. Clair Avenue and Dufferin Street on February 7. More centres will open across the GTA throughout the rest of the year, too.

On top of rapid antigen tests, users can also order high-quality local brands too, from ramen DIY kits to mocktail mixes, and so much more. Plus, there's no pricy delivery fee either, so long as your order meets the $10 minimum.

Narcity reached out to Tiggy for additional information and will update this article as soon as we hear back.

