Here Are All The Pop-Ups Where You Can Get A Rapid Antigen Test In Ontario Today
Get them while they're hot! (And still in stock)
Free rapid antigen tests are pretty hard to come by these days, but with COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations rising, they are helpful to have on hand.
The Ontario government announced they would be giving out up to two million rapid tests from December 2021 to mid-January 2022 to add an "additional layer of protection" during the holiday season against COVID-19 and the quickly spreading Omicron variant.
If you want to have a few tests on hand just in case, here's everywhere you can get a free rapid test on January 10:
- Starting at 10 a.m. today, you can pick up free tests at the University of Guelph (University Centre), 50 Stone Rd. E., Guelph
- Starting at 10 a.m. today, you can pick up free tests at Queen's University (Queen's Centre), 99 University Ave., Kingston
- Starting at 2 p.m, today you can pick up free tests at Tillsonburg Sobeys, 678 Broadway St., Tillsonburg
- Starting at 9 a.m. today, you can pick up free tests at CF Markville Mall, 5000 Hwy 7, Markham
- Starting at 10 a.m. today, you can pick up free tests at Wilfrid Laurier University – Brantford Campus (Research & Academic Centre West), 150 Dalhousie St., Brantford
Many people over the holidays were forced to wait in long lines due to the limited supply and high demand for rapid tests, which led to some people even selling their tests online for a profit.
If you get any funny ideas about selling your test, you could end up with a year in jail, a hefty fine or both as the government cracks down on the emergency order, which doesn't allow people to charge "unfair prices for necessary goods" according to Ross Romano, minister of government and consumer services.