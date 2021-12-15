Trending Tags

Free COVID-19 Rapid Tests Are Being Given Out In Toronto Today & Here's Where

You can get a free test ahead of the holidays.

Elovkoff | Dreamstime

A Toronto-based health care company is stepping up to help ease concerns over the Omicron variant during the holiday season by offering free rapid antigen COVID-19 tests.

Twitter users revealed on Wednesday that Switch Health, located at 901 Eglinton Ave. W., was giving away free rapid tests to members of the public in the Yonge and Eglinton area.

Josh Matlow, a city councillor for Ward 12, later shared a tweet confirming the news while encouraging residents to stop by the southwest corner of the intersection to grab a kit.

"Great opportunity to get a free COVID-19 Rapid Tests at the SW corner of Yonge and Eglinton today. Good choice for a safer holiday season," the post reads.

Matlow also shared a photo of himself picking up one of the tests, which come in a green box labelled "Rapid Test Device."

Dr. Jill Andrew, the MPP for Toronto-St. Paul's, announced in a separate tweet that the tests were being distributed at the entrance to the Eglinton subway while revealing that residents don't have to show ID or pay a TTC fare either to grab a device.

Andrew's also seemed to criticized the pop-up distribution of the tests as being unorganized.

"We have been calling for this but distro must be organized and transparent," she wrote.

Ontario had previously announced its plans to administer rapid tests in high-traffic areas such as malls, transit stations and holiday markets as part of its holiday test campaign.

