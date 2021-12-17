Trending Tags

You Can Get Free COVID-19 Rapid Tests At These 12 Ontario Spots & Here's When

You can grab a test while shopping for the holidays!

Yorkdale Mall | Google Maps, Water Park Place | Google Maps

If you're one of the many cautious people looking to pick up a free COVID-19 rapid test ahead of the holidays, these pop-up locations in Toronto and across the province have you got covered.

Ontario commissioned 12 different spots to distribute rapid antigen testing kits including high-traffic areas like Yorkdale Mall, Water Park Place, Upper Canada and the Innovation Centre.

All spots are scheduled to open from December 17-19 in Toronto, Kingston, Peterborough or across the GTA.

  • Yorkdale Mall, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., December 17-18, 2021
  • Square One, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., December 17, 2021
  • Scarborough Town Centre, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., December 17, 2021
  • Innovation Centre, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., December 17, 2021
  • Richmond-Adelaide Centre, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., December 17, 2021
  • Water Park Place, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., December 17, 2021
  • Rideau Heights Community Centre, 12:15 p.m. to-3:30 p.m., December 18, 2021
  • Peterborough Farmer’s Market, 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., December 18, 2021
  • Peterborough Memorial Centre, 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., December 18, 2021
  • GO-VAXX - Sandalwood Square Shopping Centre - RIOCAN, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. December 18, 2021
  • Hillcrest Mall, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m, December 19, 2021
  • Upper Canada Mall, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m, December 19, 2021

The move comes as part of the Ontario government's holiday testing blitz, which aims to offer residents up to 2 million rapid tests free of charge throughout December and mid-January.

It's worth noting that all locations will offer free take-home tests with a limit of one per person and only some actually offer testing on-site.

"We are working with local partners, public health units and municipalities to determine specific pop-up sites based on local data and needs," a statement on the government's website reads.

"Rapid antigen tests are used as an additional screening tool only for asymptomatic individuals and not for diagnostic purposes. Do not visit these testing locations if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to a COVID-19 positive person," it adds.

Those looking to pick-up tests are being advised to wear a face mask and dress for the weather, as some of the location may require you to wait outside.

The government is also making take-home rapid tests available at select LCBO stores, starting with the busiest stores this week with more stores to be added in the coming days.

