Air Canada Is Now Offering DIY COVID-19 Tests That Can Be Packed In Your Suitcase
The airline says the self-administered tests can be "used around the world." ✈️
Air Canada is now offering a new way for travellers to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test when leaving or returning to Canada.
On Monday, October 25, the airline announced the introduction of several new testing products, including self-administered COVID-19 molecular and antigen tests.
According to the airline, which has partnered with Canadian-based healthcare company Switch Health, the kits can be used "around the world" and packed in a traveller's suitcase before they take a trip.
Air Canada: Discover the new Portable RT-LAMP Test from Switch Health
This includes the self-test molecular kit, which apparently meets the requirements to return to Canada, allowing Canadian travellers to avoid using testing clinics abroad before coming home.
"These tests are conducted under the remote supervision of a Telehealth professional from Switch Health and include an electronic report suitable for travel," the release explains.
Prices for the portable RT-LAMP test kits (which are suitable for entry to Canada) start at $149 and results are available in as little as 45 minutes. Portable antigen kits (which are the tests accepted by the U.S.) start at $79.
You must be an Aeroplan Member to access this preferred pricing, but anybody can sign up for free.
Earlier this month, Canadian officials said pre-arrival COVID-19 testing has "proven to be one of the more effective requirements" for travellers, despite calls for it to be scrapped. It means Canadians heading abroad must continue to fork out for tests upon their return to Canada, in addition to any COVID-19 testing required at their destination.
Acknowledging the ongoing restrictions, Air Canada says its new DIY kits "are designed to ease the travel experience until the mandatory pre-departure test requirement evolves for fully vaccinated travellers."
