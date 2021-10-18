Trending Tags

Canadians Travelling To The US Next Month Will Still Need A Negative COVID Test To Get Home

Even if you're fully vaxxed, a negative test will be required to return to Canada.👇

Canadians Travelling To The US Next Month Will Still Need A Negative COVID Test To Get Home
Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime

Canadians travelling to the U.S. next month will still need a negative molecular test to return home, even if they've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

This includes those who are crossing the land border for short trips, including those visiting the States for 24 hours or less.

Speaking on Rosemary Barton Live at the weekend, Canada's Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said that pre-arrival COVID-19 testing has "proven to be one of the more effective requirements" for travellers.

He said that maintaining the requirement when the U.S. land border reopens to fully vaccinated travellers was a recommendation from the Public Health Agency of Canada, as it's "a very effective protection for Canadians."

It has been a point of concern since the States announced that it would reopen to eligible international visitors from November 8, 2021. This is because molecular tests, which include PCR tests, can cost as much as US$139.

It's a hefty price to pay for those crossing the border via land or air for quick jaunts, like shopping or visiting friends and family.

For trips lasting 72 hours or less in total, travellers are permitted to take their pre-entry test in Canada before they leave the country.

Despite the costs and complications still associated with heading to the U.S., Blair says he still expects a "pretty significant" increase in the number of travellers from November 8.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

